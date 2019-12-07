Past 10 years of Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)

2018 P: Gabby Kelly, Angola C: Stacey Parr, Angola

2017 P: Lexy Stuckey, DeKalb C: Cassidy Hawkins, Lakeland

2016 P: Lexy Stuckey, DeKalb C: Trent Stuckey, DeKalb

2015 P: Cooper Handshoe, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble

2014 P: Alyn Clark, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble

2013 P: Alyn Clark, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble

2012 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble

2011 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Erren West, DeKalb

2010 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble

2009 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Rick Roark, DeKalb

