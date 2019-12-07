Past 10 years of Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)
2018 P: Gabby Kelly, Angola C: Stacey Parr, Angola
2017 P: Lexy Stuckey, DeKalb C: Cassidy Hawkins, Lakeland
2016 P: Lexy Stuckey, DeKalb C: Trent Stuckey, DeKalb
2015 P: Cooper Handshoe, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble
2014 P: Alyn Clark, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble
2013 P: Alyn Clark, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble
2012 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble
2011 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Erren West, DeKalb
2010 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Dick Bentz, East Noble
2009 P: Katie Sharp, East Noble C: Rick Roark, DeKalb
