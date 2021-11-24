WATERLOO — Starting at the beginning will make a big difference for the DeKalb Lady Barons this season, second-year coach Noah Stuckey is hoping.
With last year’s shutdown due to COVID, teams couldn’t get in the work they normally do over the summer. Games and workouts help all teams, but are more important for a new coach.
Instead, Stuckey had to start his first season in the middle. This year will be different.
“The summer was huge,” he said. “I got to know the girls a little outside of basketball. They know that you care about them rather than just basketball.
“That was very helpful along with practices. We could do things over the summer.”
DeKalb will have just one senior, but has several juniors who have seen extensive varsity time in their first two years.
“We have good leaders, good kids, and that’s really helped us progress from where we were last year to where we are now,” Stuckey said.
The Barons also have several players who have had success in other sports.
“Hopefully they can bring that over to basketball,” he said.
Offensive improvement will be a key. DeKalb has struggled to score in recent seasons, and averaged 35.4 points a game in last year’s 3-20 campaign.
“It’s finding the open looks and knocking them down. Having more confidence shooting the basketball,” Stuckey said.
Lillie Cone leads a group of outside shooters who are already showing better confidence, Stuckey said.
“Elizabeth Martin is stronger,” he said. “She’s understanding things a little better and getting to the basket a little bit quicker. We have a freshman, Ashley Cox, extremely quick, doesn’t get tired, and she’s a very smart basketball player.”
The Barons are working to boost their offensive output.
“We’re trying to put in a new offense with new concepts, and they’ve picked up on that pretty well,” Stuckey said. “We’re trying to get a little deeper into that offense, find a few different things, and we can get those easy looks.”
On defense, the Barons could have a big or small look.
“It just depends who we’re playing,” Stuckey said. “We’ve got Amanda Day who’s strong in the post, but we get smaller if she comes off the floor. Then we may try to put more pressure on the other team’s offense.”
The Barons have struggled the past several seasons, and believing they can win will be important.
“They have built confidence,” Stuckey said. “They’ve built confidence in other sports, and confidence this summer. We played some really good teams and had a couple of times where we beat good teams.
“We had a couple of times where we didn’t play to our potential, just consistently playing at a high level. That’s one of our keys, too, playing consistently and playing four quarters.”
