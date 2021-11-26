Black Friday deals can be so big that it’s easy to not only finish off your holiday shopping in less than 24 hours but also have money left to pay the electric bill.
That’s an accomplishment. However, though retailers offer some of the best values of the entire year, particularly on electronics, appliances, sneakers, designer handbags and time specific travel, not all products have slashed prices. The Real Deal found a few things you should buy at different times of the year.
Just sit on furniture
Indoor furniture is at its lowest in January and July through August, while the best discounts on patio furniture happen between August and September. Knowledge is power.
Switch off latest-gen gaming consoles
Typically, the best deals on a next-gen console or gaming PC, such as Nintendo Switch Lite, will happen the final week before Christmas as a last-minute push. There’s a noted British poet from yesteryear who made “patience is a virtue” into a colloquialism. Live it.
Spring airfare not the best for the green
Buying airline tickets far in advance does not always yield the best airfare. And this goes for booking spring travel on Black Friday. Wait until after January to book tickets for spring travel. The optimum window to lock in airfare for this time of year is about six to eight weeks out.
Don’t toy with Black Friday
The best deals on toys are generally found about two weeks before Christmas, at 20% to 25% off. However, if on the prowl for the season’s hottest toys, the buying experts recommend purchasing them as soon as possible, particularly this year with shortages on seemingly everything and money to spend. It might sell out.
A wild card for the holidays
There’s nothing wrong with giving a gift card at the holiday party, but you want to wait to buy it in the weeks after Black Friday. For example, iTunes has offered $100 gift cards for $70 to $80, and bulk retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club also sell them for less than face value.
