Prep Girls Basketball Heights tops Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights took care of Bethany Christian 57-34 on Thursday night.
Alayna Boots had 20 points to lead the Panthers (4-3). She shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.
Kennedy Kugler had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists for Heights. Trevyn Terry had seven points and two steals. Kylee Leland added six points. Eight players scored for the Panthers.
Zoe Willems had 15 points for the Bruins (3-5).
LPC battles in loss to Bishop Luers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian put up a good fight in a 48-43 loss to Bishop Luers on Thursday. The Knights are 6-3.
Ava McGrade had 22 points had 22 points to lead the Panthers (2-6). Frannie Talarico added 10 points and Grace Merkel scored five.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco lost at home to Blackhawk Christian 57-32.
Prep Swimming Angola teams defeat DeKalb
AUBURN — Angola’s boys defeated DeKalb 120-37 and the Hornet girls won 114-47 in a dual meet at the YMCA of DeKalb County Wednesday.
Angola boys winners included Marcus Miller in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Ethan Sanders in the individual medley and backstroke, Aidan Shannon in the 50 freestyle, Xavier Hosek in the 100 freestyle and Ethan Bussema in the breaststroke.
The Hornets were first in all three relays. The team of Sanders, Bussema, Vaughn Cooper and Gage Sweeney won the medley relay. Sweeney, Bussema, Hosek and Miller combined for victory in the 200 freestyle relay. Miller, Hosek, Cooper and Sanders were the fastest in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeKalb’s lone win came from Gabe Gillespie in the butterfly. Individual competitor Camilo Vega of Fremont swam the night’s fastest time in the butterfly and second-best time in the 200 freestyle. Gage Forrest was third-fastest in the backstroke and fourth-fastest in the 50 freestyle for the Eagles.
For the Lady Hornets, Frances Krebs won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Taylor Shelburne won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, Ella Sears took the 50 freestyle and backstroke, and Brooke Shelburne won the 500 freestyle and breaststroke.
The Angola girls also swept the three relays with Sears, Brooke Shelburne, Krebs and Taylor Shelburne first in the medley relay. McKenna Powers Maysa Krebs, Emily Rodriguez and Milena Antos combined for first place in the 200 freestyle relay, with Frances Krebs, Sears, Taylor Shelburne and Brooke Shelburne taking the 400 freestyle relay.
Eastside individuals Chloe Buss and Madison Rohm were just off the second-place time in the butterfly.
Angola girls 114, DeKalb 47
200 Medley Relay: 1. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, F. Krebs, T. Shelburne) 2:04.82, 2. DeKalb (Marian, Edwards, Budde, Chautle) 2:17.8, 3. Angola (G. Shelburne, Powers, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:18.67, 4. Angola (Baker, Farlow, Zerbe, Angelo) 2:41.48, 5. DeKalb (Perry, Niccum, Langschwager, B. Steckler) 2:59.76. Eastside — Williby, Buss, Rohm, Millay 2:42.95. 200 Freestyle: 1. F. Krebs (Ang) 2:11.83, 2. Powers (Ang) 2:23.86, 3. Rogers (DK) 2:26.2, 4. Yarian (DK) 2:31.34, 5. Baker (Ang) 2:53.46. Eastside — Millay 4:18.21. 200 IM: 1. T. Shelburne (Ang) 2:30.76, 2. Chautle (DK) 2:44.6, 3. M. Krebs (Ang) 2:45.19, 4. Edwards (DK) 3:00.36, 5. Zeeb (Ang) 3:03.39. 50 Freestyle: 1. Sears (Ang) 27.08, 2. Budde (DK) 27.92, 3. Rodriguez (Ang) 30.58, 4. Antos (Ang) 31.27, 5. Shipe (DK) 31.4, 6. Morucchio (Ang) 35.63, 7. Perry (DK) 37.04, 8. B. Steckley (DK) 37.14, 9. Angelo (Ang) 37.66, 10. Niccum (DK) 42.13, 11. S. Steckley (DK) 43.38.
100 Butterfly: 1. F. Krebs (Ang) 1:06.08, 2. M. Krebs (Ang) 1:21.43. Eastside — Buss 1:22.27, Rohm 1:22.87. 100 Freestyle: 1. T. Shelburne (Ang) 59.63, 2. Budde (DK) 1:01.56, 3. Antos (Ang) 1:07.79, 4. Rogers (Ang) 1:07.96, 5. Farlow 1:11.8, 6. Langschwager (DK) 1:21.51, 7. Niccum (DK) 1:39.93, 8. S. Steckley (DK) 1:43.85. 500 Freestyle: 1. B. Shelburne (Ang) 5:55.06, 2. G. Shelburne (Ang) 6:20.75, 3. Yarian (DK) 6:42.79. Eastside — Buss 6:21.86, Williby 8:06.11.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Powers, M. Krebs, Rodriguez, Antos) 2:03.55, 2. DeKalb (Rogers, Langschwager, Shipe, Chautle) 2:04.95, 3. Angola (Farlow, Baker, Angelo, Zerbe) 2:19.75, 4. DeKalb (B. Steckler, Niccum, Perry, S. Steckler) 2:45. Eastside — Millay, Williby, Rohm, Buss 2:20.21. 100 Backstroke: 1. Sears (Ang) 1:06.32, 2. G. Shelburne (Ang) 1:15.73, 3. Farlow (Ang) 1:22.29, 4. Edwards (DK) 1:27.17, 5. B. Steckley (DK) 1:45.77, 6. Perry (DK) 1:51.69. 100 Breaststroke: 1. B. Shelburne (Ang) 1:18.54, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:24.44, 3. Zeeb (Ang) 1:37.05, 4. Langschwager (DK) 1:41.83, 5. Stippe (DK) 1:43.06, 6. Baker (Ang) 1:51.22. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (F. Krebs, Sears, T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne) 4:03.17, 2. DeKalb (Marian, Edwards, Rogers, Budde) 4:27.08, 3. Angola (Powers, Rodriguez, G. Shelburne, Antos) 4:36.05.
Angola boys 120, DeKalb 37
200 Medley Relay: 1. Angola (Sanders, Bussema, Cooper, Sweeney) 1:59.13, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, Meyer, Mahoney) 2:06.73, 3. Angola (Young, Shannon, Koch, Keller) 2:11.6. 200 Freestyle: 1. Miller (Ang) 1:58.69, 2. Young (And) 2:15.22, 3. Gillespie (DK) 2:15.81, 4. Newburg (Ang) 2:40.3. Fremont — Vega 2:06.36. 200 IM: 1. Sanders (Ang) 2:17.76, 2. Bussema (Ang) 2:30.12, 3. Koch (Ang) 2:52.39, 4. Yarian (DK) 2:54.9. 50 Freestyle: 1. Shannon (Ang) 25.6, 2. Hosek (Ang) 25.7, 3. Meyer (DK) 26.03, 4. Richardson (DK) 28.54, 5. Keller (Ang) 29.54, 6. Dunaway (DK) 30.99, 7. Nagel (DK) 32.94, 8. Michael (Ang) 33.16. Fremont — Forrest 26.93.
100 Butterfly: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:10.51, 2. Cooper (Ang) 1:11.65, 3. Koch (Ang) 1:13.9. Fremont — Vega 1:05.74. 100 Freestyle: 1. Hosek (Ang) 57.66, 2. Meyer (DK) 58.5, 3. Sweeney (Ang) 58.92, 4. Yarian (DK) 1:09.81, 5. Keller (Ang) 1:10.64, 6. Nagel (DK) 1:22. 500 Freestyle: 1. Miller (Ang) 5:30.43, 2. Young (Ang) 6:12.84.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Sweeney, Bussema, Hosek, Miller) 1:48.97, 2. Angola (Keller, Newburg, Michael, Shannon) 1:58.64, 3. DeKalb (Mahoney, Nagel, Dunaway, Gillespie) 2:02.25. 100 Backstroke: 1. Sanders (Ang) 1:03.93, 2. Cooper (Ang) 1:07.71, 3. Richardson (DK) 1:11.79, 4. Newburg (Ang) 1:30.14. Fremont — Forrest 1:09.7. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Bussema (ANg) 1:10.44, 2. Sweeney (Ang) 1:20.99, 3. Shannon (Ang) 1:24.25, 4. Mahoney (DK) 1:34.67. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Miller, Hosek, Cooper, Sanders) 3:55.22, 2. DeKalb (Meyer, Marian, Richardson, Gillespie) 4:13.49, 3. Angola (Koch, Michael, Newburg, Young) 4:35.35.
Middle School Basketball
CN boys teams sweep Fremont
ALBION — Both Central Noble boys teams defeated Fremont on Wednesday, 46-24 in the eighth grade game and 50-30 in the seventh grade contest.
In the eighth grade game, the Cougars jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter.
Simeon Gard and Nick Freeman each had 15 points for Central Noble. Gard also grabbed nine rebounds while Freeman also had three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Kyle Knafel had seven points for the Cougars. Trey Shisler had five points, five rebounds and two steals. Tyler Broom added four points and four steals. Keegan Knight had five boards and five steals.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott led CN with 34 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Landen Burkhart had eight points and three rebounds, and Eli Antunez had seven steals.
CN boys 6th tops Eagles
CHURUBUSCO — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team won 27-20 over Churubusco on Wednesday.
Riley Knipper and Brodey Dice had nine points each for the Cougars. Zackary Chenoweth had five points and Bryson Stump scored four.
Correction
In Thursday’s edition of the sports section, it was said that Prairie Heights’ Hunter Allen wrestled Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas at last year’s semi-state. The two did not compete in the same weight class last season. KPC Media Group Inc. regrets this error.
