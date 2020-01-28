Prep Gymnastics No. 11 Angola tops EN
KENDALLVILLE — Angola, ranked 11th in the latest state rankings, defeated East Noble 99.95-93.05 Monday night.
The Hornets won without their best gymnast, sophomore Ashtyn Evans, who got hurt in Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic Saturday. Angola coach and Ashtyn’s mother Misti Evans said Monday night that Ashtyn will be “out for a while.”
Still, Angola was deeper than the Knights. Freshman Marina Bussema won the balance beam with 8.55 and was second all-around with 33. Classmate Audrey Wilkinson won the vault with 9.25 and third all-around with 32.1. Emma Schoenherr was first on the uneven bars with 8.4.
EN’s Miah Hudson won the floor exercise with 8.5 and was the all-around medalist with 33.1. She was also second on the bars with 8.1.
Angola 99.95, East Noble 93.05
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 9.25, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.85, 3. Bussema (A) 8.8, 4. Hudson (EN) 8.55, 5. Blackburn (EN) 7.9, 6. Zabona (EN) 7.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. Schoenherr (A) 8.4, 2. Hudson (EN) 8.1, 3. Wilkinson (A) 7.95, 4. Bussema (A) 7.5, 5. S. Allen (A) 7.1, 6. Blackburn (EN) 6.4.
Balance Beam: 1. Bussema (A) 8.55, 2. K. Stoy (A) 8.35, 3. S. Hutchins (A) 8.25, 4. Blackburn (EN) 8.05, 5. Hudson (EN) 7.95, 6t. Zabona (EN) and Schoenherr (A) 7.55.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.5, 2. Zabona (EN) 8.45, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.4, 4. Bussema (A) 8.15, 5. Blackburn (EN) 7.8, 6. K. Stoy (A) 7.5.
All-around: 1. Hudson (EN) 33.1, 2. Bussema (A) 33, 3. Wilkinson (A) 32.1, 4. Blackburn (EN) 30.15, 5. S. Hutchins (A) 29.05.
College Triathlon Trine women honored for academic excellence
COLORADO SPRINGS — All seven members of Trine University’s women’s triathlon team were recently awarded from the College Triathlon Coaches Association for their efforts in the classroom.
The Thunder had the highest grade point average among all collegiate programs in all divisions with a 3.89 cumulative GPA during the fall semester. Trine and teams with the next four highest GPAs received team awards from team honors from the CTCA.
Sophomore Kyra Warren from Kendallville and freshmen Amira Faulkner and Alli Smith were selected as Scholar All-Americans, who are the top 20 varsity athlete finishers who competed in the 2019 Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships and maintained a 3.5 GPA or better throughout the 2019 fall semester of competition.
Junior Tori Klingsmith, sophomore Rachel Jones and freshmen Cameron Hoellrich and Samantha Weaver were named Scholar All-American honorable mentions, who are varsity athletes who did not finish in the top 20 at nationals yet maintained a 3.5 GPA or better throughout the 2019 fall semester of competition.
“Our ladies epitomize what it means to be a student-athlete, as demonstrated by their results in the classroom as well as on the race course, and practice,” Thunder coach Danny Powell said in a university statement. “All seven of our athletes were Scholar All-Americans, and as a professor, that makes me very proud.”
College Hockey Trine goalie Young honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior goaltender Brett Young was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Defensive Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Young made 78 saves and only allowed one goal during the Thunder’s sweep of Marian in Angola Friday and Saturday. He had a .987 save percentage. He made 44 saves in his third shutout of the season Friday as Trine defeated the Sabres 5-0.
Young was named NCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
College Basketball Trine’s Herbert receives weekly MIAA honor
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior forward Shay Herbert was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Herbert recorded her first two double-doubles of her college career last week in Thunder wins at Adrian last Wednesday and at Kalamazoo on Saturday. She averaged 12 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game last week and shot 53% from the field (9-17).
College Track Bultemeyer, Obear honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Evie Bultemeyer and Valerie Obear were picked Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Track & Field Athletes of the Week for their efforts at the North Central, Illinois, Snow Day Invitational Friday.
The junior Bultemeyer was named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week after winning the mile in 4 minutes, 59.94 seconds. That is the third fastest time in NCAA Division III in that event this season.
The sophomore Obear was third in the weight throw in 52 feet, 11 inches. That is the best weight throw in the MIAA so far this season and 24th in the NCAA Division III nation.
