BUTLER — “We don’t need any motivation.”
Those are the words of Eastside football coach Todd Mason looking at the 2021 season.
“The last two years, we’ve lost to the team that made it to the state championship,” Mason said. “We have been knocking on the door of state championship stuff. We’ve just got to believe we can do it.
“I believe in these kids,” he said. “As coaches, we have done a great job of putting those kids in positions to win, and the kids have done a great job of playing their hearts out. When that happens, that’s special.”
In 2019, the Blazers won the first sectional championship in program history, only to lose to Eastbrook in the regional round. Last year, Bishop Luers won a high-scoring 56-49 decision in the sectional championship contest.
Eastbrook and Bishop Luers reached the Class 2A state championship in each of those seasons.
While there were some big graduation losses, the Blazers also return many players who have played huge roles in the program’s success the past two seasons.
Center Matt Jacobs and right tackle Isaiah Fuentes, who were All-NECC selections, and sophomore Dane Sebert at right guard return to anchor the offensive line.
Mason said senior Logan Capp, juniors Gunner Czaja and Carson Days and Garrett Thompson and sophomore Joey Eck will fight for playing time at left guard and left tackle.
Versatile quarterback Laban Davis returns for his third season under center. Last season, he completed 98-of-183 passes for 1,693 yards and 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions. On the ground, he led the team with 1,270 yards on 200 carries for 16 more scores.
While the Blazers graduated their second-leading rusher in Matt Firestine (706 yards), returning juniors Dax Holman (382 yards) and Briar Munsey (223 yards) showed plenty of promise. Holman ran for 163 yards against Bishop Luers. Senior Gabe Trevino, junior Brady Laub and sophomore Zac Davis will also get backfield time.
Two of Eastside’s leading receivers graduated in All-NECC selections Wade Miller (28 catches, 477 yards, eight touchdowns) and Lane Burns (17 catches, 395 yards, four TDs), but the Blazers return All-NECC and Indiana Football Coaches Association Junior All-State pick Gavin Wallace (28 catches, 534 yards, nine TDs).
Joining Wallace at receiver spots are seniors Dylan Bredemeyer (10 catches, 120 yards) and Tanner Wicker and junior Carsen Jacobs.
While IFCA Senior All-State players Burns (three interceptions), Lane Cleckner (86 tackles, 6.5 sacks) and Phoenix Smyth (51 tackles, 11 sacks) all graduated, there are still several stoppers back for the Blazers.
Senior Kyler Bibbee (84 tackles) and Holman (81 tackles), both All-NECC picks, return to lead the Eastside defense.
Carsen Jacobs led the team with four picks, senior Johnny Eck intercepted three passes and Munsey grabbed two in leading the secondary.
Trevino recovered three fumbles and had four sacks. Fuentes, Matt Jacobs and seniors Bobby Davis (28 tackles, three sacks) and Trevor Fiechter (17 tackles) return on the defensive line.
Davis, Laub, Sebert, juniors Thadden Fiechter and Kolt Gerke are expected to see action at defensive end positions.
The Blazers have two candidates for kicking positions in juniors Binyam Biddle and Kyle Yoder. Eastside graduated two-time All-NECC kicker Jaiden Baker, who made 100 extra points in her career, including a school-record eight in a game last season.
“We are 100 percent ready to go,” Mason said. “We have been ready for this ever since we lost that heartbreaker at Bishop Luers. It’s been in our brain since then, and we are ready to get back to football.
“The no. 1 focus was to improve our bodies, and we’ve done that,” Mason said. “We got faster, we got stronger. We’re doing all the things we need to do in order to take that next step and attempt to win a state championship.
“As we progress, the one thing that’s going to have to happen is our kids have got to believe it,” he said. “That’s the hardest part of all this. We can put their bodies in a position to win it, but they’ve got to know they can win it.
“That’s been the step-by-step process of talking and trying to ensure that our kids believe they can win a state championship.”
When asked what he likes most about this group, the Blazer coach points to competitiveness.
“I love the fact that they hate losing,” Mason said. “We’ve talked about this; I’m not sure so sure it’s that they love winning as much as they just despise to lose.”
