Albion at a Glance
Population: 2,349 (2010 census)
Education: Central Noble Community Schools
Government: Albion Town Council, town manager, clerk-treasurer, police, fire, street, water, parks.
Noble County Government: Albion is the county seat; Noble County Courthouse, Board of Zoning Appeals, Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission, Park Board, Economic Development Commission, commissioners, county council.
Police Dept: Albion Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Dept.
Fire Dept: Albion Volunteer Fire Dept.
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital.
Utilities: Electric: Noble REMC and American Electric Power; Gas: Northern Indiana Fuel & Light; Phone: Verizon; Cable TV: Mediacom; Internet: LigTel and Verizon; Trash: Noble County Disposal; Water and Sewer: Town of Albion
Parks: Valleyview Park, Owen Park, Gage Youth Ballpark, Hidden Diamonds
Attractions: Splash pad, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Brick Ark Inn Bed and Breakfast
Events: Chain O‘ Lakes Festival, Harvest Festival, Albion-opoly, Scare on the Square, Christmas in the Village
Meetings
Town Council: 6 p.m., 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month at Town Hall
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 211 E. Park Drive
Noble County Courthouse: A: 101 N. Orange St.; Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F
Police Dept: P: 636-7157; A: Albion Municipal Building at 211 E. Park Drive
Fire Dept: P: 636-7712; A: 210 Fire Station Dr., Albion
Post Office: P: 636-2711; A: 123 S. Orange St., Albion; Hours: 9-11 a.m. and noon-4:30 p.m. M-F; 8:30-11 a.m. Sat
Library: Noble County Public Library-Central Branch. Hours: M-Th, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon7 p.m.; Fri, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; P: 636-7197; A: 813 E. Main St.; W: www.myncpl.us
Hospital: Parkview Noble Hospital; P: 347-8700; A: 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Recycling Center: Across the street from 1008 E. South St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.