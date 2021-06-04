Strand Theatre, Kendallville
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Scoob (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:30 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday 11 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Cruella (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
Spirit Untamed (PG) — Today: 1, 7 p.m.Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 1:05, 2:05, 4:25, 6:45, 9:05 p.m.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) — 1:35, 4:20, 7:05, 8, 9:55 p.m.
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 1:15, 2:15, 3:45, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:45 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — 2:10, 3:25, 5:20, 6:30, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 2:45 p.m.
