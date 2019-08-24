Those looking to plant a tree this fall can follow some simple tips to help their new plant get off to a strong start.
Selecting a tree
A tree’s leaves can say a lot, said DeKalb County Purdue University Extension Director Elysia Rodgers.
“The leaves are kind of a good indicator of the tree health. If the leaves look poor, the tree’s probably not in the best health,” she said.
Because of the wet spring, some oaks and maples may have anthracnose, which can cause them to lose their leaves early, Rodgers said.
However, anthracnose does not typically cause permanent damage to trees, according to a column by Rodgers.
“It doesn’t mean the tree is not healthy, it’s just a fungus that attacked those leaves,” she said.
Other warning signs to look for are large cracks or damage to a tree’s trunk, she said.
Planting
“In a normal year…planting a tree in the first couple weeks of September will give that tree time enough to get its roots established before winter comes,” especially if the tree has been in a container or was wrapped in burlap, Rodgers said.
When planting a tree, dig a hole to the same depth as the container or burlap sack and twice as wide as the tree’s root mass.
Place the tree in the hole, making sure to leave the root flare — “where the trunk extends out to where the root system will spread out,” Rodgers explained — above the soil.
“If it gets below that it can lead to rot issues” that might not be seen for a couple of years, she said.
Start filling the soil back in, making sure to break up big chunks of dirt and not to pack the soil too tightly so the roots can easily spread.
Do not fertilize the new tree now, Rodgers said emphatically.
“You want those young trees to go through that dormant phase,” she said. “You want those small trees to lose their leaves, to not really focus on intaking too many nutrients and holding on to them because that gets the tree focused on growing more when it should be shutting itself down and preparing for winter.”
Established trees that are more than 5 years old can be fertilized in early fall and late March to April with about one to two pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, Rodgers said.
Mulching
When applying mulch to the base of a tree avoid the temptation to “volcano mulch” and mound a lot of mulch up the base of the trunk, Rodgers said.
“Mulch is meant to retain moisture in that soil. So basically by keeping all that moisture there close to the trunk, you’re just inviting rot and things like that in there,” she said. “Ideally, you want to leave about a three-inch circle around the base of that tree and then do about a two- to three-inch layer of mulch out to what they refer to as the drip line” or edge of the outer branches.
This is mostly for younger trees so they’re not being run over frequently, Rodgers said. Older trees shouldn’t have exposed roots covered because of the potential for rot.
Pruning
Late fall and early winter are acceptable times for “limited, functional pruning” for most trees, according to the “Winterize Your Trees” publication from the Purdue Extension.
Pruning can be done to remove dying, diseased or dead branches or to improve the branching structure, according to the publication. However, pruning on healthy, living branches should be limited so the tree doesn’t have to spend its energy healing the pruning wounds.
More information is available in the Purdue Extension publication “Trees Need a Proper Start: Prune Them Right.”
Winter care
If fall rainfall is low, additional watering might be needed on young trees, according to the Extension publication.
The publication recommends five gallons of water plus five gallons for every diameter inch of tree trunk for young trees. For established trees, one inch of water per week is recommended.
Watering can be continued through the fall until the ground is frozen, the publication states.
Young smooth or thin-barked trees can benefit from tree wrapping from Thanksgiving to late March to prevent sun scald or frost cracking, Rodgers said.
This occurs when water molecules in the bark warm up and expand during the day only to get cold and contract during the night, leading to cracking, she said.
Rodgers recommended using white wrap to cover the tree either to the first branch or at least two-thirds of the way up the trunk.
Young trees are also susceptible to hungry rodents, especially in particularly snowy winters, Rodgers said.
To help guard trees against hungry animals, she recommended erecting a six-inch-tall barrier from ¼-inch hardware cloth two to three inches from the base of the tree.
