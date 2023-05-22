PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge Regional

Semifinal, Angola vs. Concord, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, Westview vs. NorthWood, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte, Prairie Heights’ Kylee Leland in singles sectional and DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick in doubles sectional, TBD

PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Carroll Regional, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional

Semifinal, Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

Semifinal, Westview vs. Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Angola Sectional

First round, Concordia vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

First round, Angola vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

Semifinal, Northrop vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.

Semifinal, F.W. North Side vs. DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Hamilton, Eastside at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

Bremen and Whitko at West Noble (Maxwelton), 5 p.m.

Garrett at Fort Wayne South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Whitko (Sycamore), 5:30 p.m.

