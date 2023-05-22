PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge Regional
Semifinal, Angola vs. Concord, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, Westview vs. NorthWood, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte, Prairie Heights’ Kylee Leland in singles sectional and DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick in doubles sectional, TBD
PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Carroll Regional, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional
Semifinal, Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
Semifinal, Westview vs. Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Angola Sectional
First round, Concordia vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
First round, Angola vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
Semifinal, Northrop vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.
Semifinal, F.W. North Side vs. DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Hamilton, Eastside at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
Bremen and Whitko at West Noble (Maxwelton), 5 p.m.
Garrett at Fort Wayne South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Whitko (Sycamore), 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.