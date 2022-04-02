TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hiram (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Union (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Alma (Mich.), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP BASEBALL
Fairview (Ohio) at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Edgerton (Ohio) at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men and women in Steven Tyler Memorial Invite at The Moors Golf Club (Portage, Mich.), 12 p.m.
