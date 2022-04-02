TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hiram (Ohio) at Trine (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Mount Union (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Alma (Mich.), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine in US Figure Skating National Intercollegiate Final at Adrian, Mich., 9 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP BASEBALL

Fairview (Ohio) at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Angola at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Edgerton (Ohio) at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men and women in Steven Tyler Memorial Invite at The Moors Golf Club (Portage, Mich.), 12 p.m.

