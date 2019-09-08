90 years ago
• “The best ever.” Such was the expression of the employees of the McCray factory in Kendallville and their families after attending the fourth annual picnic at Trier’s Park, Fort Wayne. There was not a dull moment from the time the 1,700 persons arrived at the amusement park until, tired and weary from a day filled with enjoyment, they started home. Young and old had great pleasure in enjoying the various rides and other attractions at the park, including the fun house, cyclone, dog-em, aeroplane swing, mysterious magnet, swimming pool, miniature railway, pony track, merry-go-round, dance halls and other places. In the seven-inning ball game between the factory and office, a tie score resulted, 3-all. All park amusements were free to McCray employees and their families and each person was presented with 50 cents worth of tickets good for refreshments on the grounds.
