AUBURN — For 50 years, Bill Walters has been involved in the fire service.
Now 86, Walters joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1969 and three years later became its chief, a position he held until 1991.
After that, he spent another 20 years with the Jackson Township Fire Department, and since that time, he has served with the Waterloo Fire Department.
For 26 years, he has worked as DeKalb County’s building inspector.
“It’s been fun and rewarding,” Walters said of his fire service career. “You get to meet a lot of good people. There’s a lot of nice people (in the fire service). They’re well-trained, and they know what they’re doing.”
When Walters became fire chief in Auburn, he said, there were three paid, full-time firefighters, one per shift. In addition to responding to fire calls, that firefighter was also responsible for maintenance of city hall. From 4 p.m. until midnight, the firefighter also operated the police department’s radio base station, unless, of course, there was a fire call.
Walters pushed for firefighters to not have those duties any longer in order to devote more time to training and working with their own equipment.
“Firefighters have to know what their equipment does and how to maintain it,” he said. “That equipment has to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can’t run out of fuel or something like that.”
One of his proudest accomplishments was getting Auburn’s fire prevention bureau established in 1972, with a fire marshal who was responsible for conducting building inspections and what do to in the event of a fire.
Over the years, there have been several big fires, including the Western Auto fire in downtown Auburn in 1980. Because the fire prevention bureau was in place and inspections had been made of the downtown buildings, “We knew how the buildings were laid out,” Walters explained. That advance planning saved the entire block from being destroyed.
Another accomplishment was working to get a second fire station established in Auburn at 15th Street and Grandstaff Drive. That became especially helpful during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, when getting through the city was problematic.
The fire service is in Walters’ blood. His father, Ted, served as Auburn’s fire chief from 1938-1943.
“Dad would never talk about it,” he said. ”I just remember watching him. He was so prepared when they’d get a call, but he was always there for us.”
Firefighters are there when someone’s house burns or to rescue people from wrecked vehicles.
“There’s some calls that are real tear-jerkers,” Walters said. ”(Going to wrecks) isn’t fun. You’re always glad when it’s over with.”
One of his most rewarding times as Auburn’s fire chief was going to schools to talk with children about his job.
“Kids are always fascinated by a fire truck. It’s neat to see how people react to that and appreciate what we do,” he said.
Asked what advice he would give to someone considering the fire service, Walters said, ”Make sure you know what you’re getting involved with. Your family needs to understand that you can get called at any time, day or night.”
