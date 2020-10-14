FORT WAYNE — Her success is undeniable.
But that doesn’t mean Barbara Johnson, 67, didn’t endure her share of rough waters along the way.
Just as importantly, she has been able to share how she overcame her adversity with other women in business.
Raised in the South, Johnson came to Fort Wayne to work as an accountant at the former-Magnavox.
She worked at the company for 23 years and then was given a choice: Move with her position to Tennessee or stay in Fort Wayne.
With two young children, a husband who helped her and a love for her community, Johnson chose to stay and start her own business. And dozens upon dozens of women entrepreneurs are the better for it.
But it wasn’t easy.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” she said. “It was a little scary. I was raised if you fall down, you get back up.”
Armed with a partner and her own strong will, see started SheeKriStyle Academy of Dance on Parnell Avenue in 1999.
“My girls were good dancers,” she said. “One was 6 and the other was 11.”
Johnson had a leg up on many other entrepreneurs in that she had an accounting degree and her Master’s in Business Administration.
She was also smart enough to ask for help at the newly formed Women’s Enterprise, which operated under the umbrella of the federal Small Business Administration.
The goal of the Women’s Enterprise was to foster women in business by offering resources and mentoring opportunities.
She went to Women’s Enterprise.
“As I was being interviewed, I asked if they had a job,” Johnson said.
In fact, Women’s Enterprise did have an opening for a program manager, and with her resume, Johnson got the position.
“It was just coincidental,” Johnson said. “But that coincidental worked.”
For 12 years, Johnson worked at Women’s Enterprise, mentoring and counseling other women who wanted to start their own businesses while simultaneously she was getting her own dance studio up and running.
The connections she made in her own dance studio through Women’s Enterprise were “phenomenal,” she said.
Through her work at the organization, she helped other women make similar connections, including with financial resources at banks who were eager to aid the effort.
“There’s a lot of help one can get,” Johnson said. “There’s dollars available to come with that help.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s all going to be peaches and cream.
She said she advised women, “It’s OK to be nervous. If you’re not afraid, you haven’t done your homework. You’re jumping into something you haven’t done before and it involves money.”
Johnson lauded the Small Business Administration and the many corporate sponsors who helped marshal resources during her tenure at the organization.
She sees women in business today who are doing “miraculous” things, she said. “These women are sharp.”
Meanwhile, her dance studio on Parnell Avenue was a hit, and in 2001, she expanded to include a second Fort Wayne location at 5740 Coventry Lane.
Eventually, she learned she had bitten off more than she could chew. In 2006, she closed the Parnell location and concentrated all her efforts at Coventry Lane.
The dance studio thrives at that location today.
Johnson encouraged women who want to start a business to have a good, solid business plan to start with. But she said they have to be willing to revisit it to make changes.
“It can pinpoint problem areas,” Johnson said.
What other advice would she give to this generation of women entrepreneurs?
“I would tell them to look long and hard at location,” she said. “Location, location, location. You can either sink or swim based on where you are.”
And not matter, if you fall down, get back up.
“Just give it all you’ve got,” Johnson said.
