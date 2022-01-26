High blood pressure impacts millions of people every day, creating the need for a network of health care professionals, treatments, prescriptive remedies and therapies.
Ultimately, however, you play the biggest role. Here’s a look at the risk factors that lead to this increasingly common health issue, and what you can do to combat it.
Your healthMaintain your weight. Pay attention to the doctor’s recommendations when it comes to your body mass index, or BMI. This determines if a person is in a healthy weight range. If not, they join millions of other overweight and obese patients who are at risk for heart disease. Avoid smoking. If you already do, talk to your physician about quitting, since cigarette smoking is also risk factor in heart disease. Encourage others to stop smoking, too.
Your dietEat plenty of vegetables and fruit, since your diet can play such a huge role in high blood pressure. Don’t add salt; there’s already lots of it in the foods we eat. Look for foods that are low in saturated and trans fats, and watch your cholesterol. Exercise, if only just for a few minutes each day. The recommendation from the surgeon general is at least 30 minutes on most days, but any regular activity can help you lower your blood pressure; it can help you maintain weight, too.
Your numbersKeep a close eye on your blood-pressure levels. Buy an at-home monitor, and take your reading at local pharmacies and grocery stores between doctor’s visits. Also, watch your cholesterol and glucose numbers. Cholesterol should be checked by a simple blood test at least once every five years. Discuss monitoring glucose with your physician, especially if you have diabetes.
Your next moveTalk to your doctor, and be honest about where you are with heart wellness — including habits that put you at risk. They’ll discuss diet and exercise tips that are shaped by your specific medical and family history. Consider widening your care-giving team beyond your general practitioner. A multi-faceted approach that also includes a pharmacist, nurse, dietitian and/or a community health worker can help you manage risk factors from a variety of critical angles. Keep a journal, so you can better monitor blood-pressure numbers, medication schedules and future appointments.
