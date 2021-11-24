INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is wanting people to opt for the outdoors this holiday season.
“There is no better place to socially distance and avoid crowds on Black Friday than to give yourself some space and #OptOutside on Nov. 26 at a DNR property this year,” said information from the DNR.
What’s great this year is that you can go to Pokagon State Park, Chain O’Lakes State Park or any other park in the Indiana parks system for free on Friday.
“We invite you to visit our state parks, big lakes, state forests, fish & wildlife areas, fish hatcheries, off-road riding areas and nature preserves and share your experiences through social media with others who are doing the same. And you might win a great prize when you do,” the DNR information said.
There are three great ways to participate and be entered for giveaways.
Post photos
Post photos of your outdoor Black Friday on DNR social media using the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2021. Posts that do not use that hashtag are not eligible for the drawings. All photos must be taken on Friday.
DNR social media sites for posting include division and/or property pages as well as the links listed below.
• Indiana State Parks Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs
• Indiana Fish & Wildlife Facebook page: facebook.com/INfishandwildlife
• Indiana State Forest Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnrforestry
• Indiana Outdoor Recreation Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnroutdoorrec
• DNR Facebook page: facebook.com/INdnr
• DNR Instagram feed: instagram.com/indianadnr
Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt
Visit any DNR property and complete the #optoutside scavenger hunt on Black Friday, then return it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to be entered in a separate drawing for prizes and experiences.
Connect with the State Nature Passport Program
As a bonus this year, if you check in at any DNR property currently listed in the Indiana State Nature Passport Program at visitindiana.com/explore or if you complete the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt and enter the special Nature Passport Scavenger Hunt PIN, you will be entered in a drawing for a 2022 annual entrance pass and an Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription. The Nature Passport PIN for the scavenger hunt will be posted in the same location as each property’s Nature Passport PIN.
Everyone who posts a photo, checks in through the State Nature Passport Program, or participates in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton. REI is a supporter of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and Indiana State Parks.
Share Your Photos prizes
• Annual entrance pass from Indiana State Parks
• A $50 camping gift card, provided by Indiana State Parks
• Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription provided by DNR’s Division of Communications
• Guided off-road riding tour for three at Redbird SRA or Interlake SRA, from Indiana State Parks
• Fishing rod and reel from DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife
• Two nights of camping at an Indiana State Park with tent, other basic equipment, and one camp meal provided
• Guided night hike at a state park or state park managed property for up to 15 people, provided by Indiana State Parks.
• Free #OptOutside Drawstring Sportpacks from Indiana State Parks
Scavenger Hunt Giveaway prizes
• Annual entrance pass provided by Indiana State Parks
• A $50 inns gift card, provided by Indiana State Park Inns
• Smokey Bear gifts provided by DNR’s Division of Forestry
• One hour of free shooting time for two people at one of several DNR shooting ranges around the state from DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife
• Guided off-road riding tour for three at Redbird SRA or Interlake SRA from Indiana State Parks
• Guided kayak tour for up to eight people provided by Indiana State Parks
• A choice of a property tour or bird banding experience at a Fish & Wildlife Area, or a State Fish Hatchery tour from DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife
• Free #OptOutside winter gear (headbands, gloves, hats)
• REI Prize Package Winner
State Nature Passport prizes
• Annual entrance pass provided by Indiana State Parks
• Outdoor Indiana magazine subscription provided by DNR’s Division of Communications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.