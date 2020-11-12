AUBURN — The city of Auburn will turn to the experts to write a new master plan for city parks.
The Auburn Board of Works voted Thursday to hire PROS Consulting of Indianapolis for the job at a fee not to exceed $83,000.
Mayor Mike Ley said the city typically uses its in-house staff to prepare a new parks plan every five years.
“It was clear to me, talking to the community last year and this year, the importance of parks,” Ley said, and he felt it would be worth using an outside consultant for a new plan.
“The community wishes for us to do as good as we can, provide as much as we can, with what we have” for parks, Ley said.
Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said a committee formed to choose a consultant unanimously recommended PROS Consulting. He called the firm a great fit for Auburn.
The firm’s website says it has worked on more than 900 projects in 46 states and seven countries. Its clients include Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation in Carmel and the recreation-minded city of Boulder, Colorado.
The website says PROS Consulting strives for extensive community input, including focus groups, public forums, key leader interviews and a statistically valid community-wide survey.
The process of writing a parks master plan will take about a year, Ditmars said. He expects PROS Consulting to start work in early December.
The Board of Works also approved two contracts for the Street Department.
MF Projects of Waterloo was hired for a complete reconstruction of Pennsylvania Avenue, a street of about 1,000 feet in southwest Auburn. The company will install a new sub-base and asphalt paving for $98,320.
Chuck’s Custom Concrete of Steuben County will make Americans With Disabilities Act improvements to street corners in the Hunters Glen subdivision and on Portage Pass, both in east Auburn, for $47,310. This summer, the company worked on a similar project on South Jackson and South Van Buren streets. It also built a new sidewalk leading to Eckhart Park along South Cedar Street.
