From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, food service shifted to more and more carry-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. With this switch from in-person dining, many restaurateurs could not keep up with demand for this type of ordering.
In 2020, AccuTemp Products in New Haven filled the order with its innovative XLR8 upper heated platen. The patent-pending attachment for this AccuSteam griddle creates an upper heated platen that enables the operator to cook both sides of a product at the same time, doubling the production of hamburgers in the typical restaurant, resulting in drive-thru window times of less than 2½ minutes versus a wait without this device of 5 minutes.
“This product offering was in development prior to the pandemic, however, I accelerated the development cycle during the pandemic to get this and other products completed,” AccuTemp President and CEO Dale Taylor said. “During the pandemic, we invested over double the amount of typical engineering research and development expenditures and were able to launch a project for In-N-Out Burger, and another for White Castle this year, as well as the XLR8 product.”
AccuTemp invested in professional project management and took a disciplined approach to development using a Stage Gate project management system that allowed them to simultaneously manage several projects, while ensuring each one was being adequately validated to ensure customer performance requirements were met, Taylor added.
The XLR8 decreases cook time by up to 75%, resulting in the most even heat coupled with the fastest temperature recovery in the industry. The XLR8 also includes the ability for the operator to adjust the time, temperature and compression placed upon a product for perfect results every time.
Since its inception, AccuTemp introduced its first connectionless steamer to the marketplace in 1993. The company has continued to innovate and provide solutions to its partners that increase production, provide less maintenance and down time, and improve energy and water efficiency. Their products improve production of protein products like burgers, pork, chicken that are cooked on the company’s award-winning AccuSteam griddle.
