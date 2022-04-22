The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water every day at home, the Environmental Protection Agency says, and outdoor water use accounts for around 30%.
While the Earth seems to be covered in water, most of that isn’t usable for us. It’s in the oceans or ice caps, inaccessible. So it’s up to us to use what we have wisely.
Water at Home
In our homes, we use most of the water for the toilet, followed by the shower, faucet, clothes washer, leaks and other uses. Check your water bill, not for the amount you owe but for the amount you use, then use the EPA’s WaterSense calculator to find ways to lower your usage.
Other Water Usage
But we also use water in more ways than from our taps. Water is used to grow our food, generate energy, manufacture goods and run our businesses. Thermoelectric power used 45% of freshwater withdrawals in 2010, followed by irrigation and other uses.
Consequences of Not Conserving
Managing water is a growing concern in American communities. The pipes, canals and pumping stations are aging and struggling to bring a reliable supply of water to American homes. Forty states told the U.S. Government Accountability Office in a 2014 report that they expect water shortages over the next decade that are not related to drought.
Strain on the water supply and systems can lead to higher water prices, water restrictions, seasonal loss of water-related recreational areas, expensive water treatment projects and harm to the natural environment.
Ways to Conserve
Some ways to curb your water usage:
• Take shorter showers and partially fill your tub.
• Install water-saving shower heads or flow restrictors.
• Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving. Also while you’re washing vegetables or rinsing dishes.
• Check for leaks in your faucets, pipes, couplings and toilets. Even a small drip can waste 50 or more gallons of water per day.
• Water your lawn only when it needs it and deep soak your lawn. Take advantage of the cooler parts of the day to water.
• Use a broom instead of hoses to clean driveways, sidewalks and steps.
