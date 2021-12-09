EMMA — The Class 3A No. 6 NorthWood Panthers and the Class 2A No. 10 Westview Warriors went to battle Thursday night, with both teams coming into the Warrior Dome unbeaten to write another chapter in their annual game.
The Dome was packed, the atmosphere was high energy, and at the end of the night, the Panthers came out unscathed as they improved to 4-0 in a 73-58 victory over the Warriors.
“From our perspective,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said, “We got to play one of the best teams in the state. There is no doubt we can make greater gains and improvement from this than anything else we would do.”
The Panthers tested the Warriors early, specifically Chaz Yoder, as he scored the first three baskets of the game for NorthWood, all coming from beyond the arc.
Westview rose to the challenge, however, with a balanced scoring attack from Mason Yoder, Bucky Lehman, Wiley Minix and Brady Yoder. The first eight minutes of the game ticked down nearly uninterrupted, with the Panthers having maintained a 21-16 lead.
The second quarter was as energetic as the first, with neither team giving an inch as they continued trading body blows, almost quite literally.
Westview found itself at the foul line often in the second quarter, with seven of the team’s 15 points coming from the charity stripe. For the half, NorthWood had nine fouls to the Warriors two.
Still, the game had the makings of going to the final buzzer, with the Panthers leading by eight at the half (39-31).
The first half, along with much of the game, may as well have been a three-point shootout, with the Panthers and Warriors combining for 22 three-pointers, 13 of which came in the first half.
Then the Panthers turned it up a notch.
NorthWood opened the second half on a 17-3 scoring run, largely boosted by Cade Brenner’s eight points in the first three minutes of the quarter.
Trailing 56-34, Yoder and his Warriors were never going to give up, as Westview continued fighting to the end the quarter with a couple of three-pointers from Brady Yoder and Braden Eash and four free throws by Mason Yoder to head into the fourth down 63-44.
Westview was able to cut the deficit to as few as 15 in the final quarter, but the lead the Panthers built up in the third was just too great for the Warriors to overcome.
Mason Yoder was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 21 points for the Warriors. Brady Yoder was second for the team with 15, and Eash rounded out the leaders with nine.
For the Panthers, Brenner (17), Chaz Yoder (15) and Cooper Wiens (13) all finished in double figures.
Westview (2-1) will continue its five-game homestand when they host Hamilton Tuesday night.
Westview JV 42, NorthWood 36
Despite second half shooting struggles, the Warriors held on in the late stages to defeat the Panthers after leading 17-10 in the first quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 33-24 after the third.
Brady Lehman led the Warriors with 18 points. Jethro Hostetler added 15. Owen Brill scored eight and Max Engle added a free throw.
NorthWood’s leading scorer was Keegin Stats with 14.
