Fort Wayne man charged in alleged Auburn shooting
AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after police said he allegedly fired shots at another individual from a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., Auburn Police responded to a 911 call from the 200 block of Cleveland Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist in the shooting investigation.
Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, of the 500 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested that evening. He has been charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; residential entry and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said, “Through the investigative process, it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfriend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street.
“After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued, with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times; however, the victim was not injured,” state police said.
At his initial appearance in DeKalb Superior Court II Thursday, Fisher’s bond was set at $500,000. Attorney Kevin Likes was appointed to represent Fisher. Fisher’s next court appearance is Jan. 23.
Michigan man in custody for neglect following an altercation
ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan man was arrested for neglect of a dependent and attempted escape after an altercation in Country Fair Shopping Center that included leaving an infant alone outdoors in a car seat in 37-degree temperatures on Monday morning.
Witnesses told Angola Police investigators that Skylar David Stage, 19, had gotten into a physical altercation with a woman with whom he had a child, a daughter born on Oct. 10, according to documents filed in court.
Stage and the woman were arguing over custody of the child, which was in a car seat, when Stage allegedly struck the woman in the chest. The incident was witnessed by a delivery person and a clerk inside the Shell station at Country Fair.
One of the witnesses told police the woman then went inside the Shell station and Stage threw the child seat, with the baby inside, to the ground, near some trash cans, and followed her inside, according to court records.
Stage and the woman got into a heated discussion inside the store, and Shell employees directed them to leave. Police were called.
The couple left the Shell and headed south in the shopping center. Police caught up with the couple just north of the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
Patrolman Mathew Kling and Police Chief Ken Whitmire escorted Stage to Kling’s police vehicle after he was placed under arrest for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
As Stage was being transported to the Steuben County Jail, he first started striking his head against a window and managed raise up his right leg and start kicking the vehicle’s dashboard, according to court records.
In addition to the neglect charge, Stage is facing a charge of Level 5 felony attempted escape, Level 6 domestic battery in front of a child younger than 16 and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The marijuana was found in a shoulder bag Stage had been carrying.
Stage was being held in jail in lieu of $9,000 bail.
Pacers, Fever give toys to Auburn children
AUBURN — Some of them fist-bumped Santa Claus while others had their photos taken with one or both fuzzy mascots.
While they go to different schools, what the children all had in common was they went home with a bunch of new toys Tuesday, courtesy of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Jakks Pacific Inc. co-founder Stephen Berman.
For 13 years, the Pacers organization has partnered with Jakks, the largest toy retailer in the U.S., said Kelli Towles, senior director of community engagement for the Indian Pacers and Indiana Fever player relations.
A big Pacers fan, Berman and Pacers/Fever owner Herb Simon have been friends for many years. “They came together and really wanted to benefit kids in Indiana,” Towles said.
The first year, children around the Indianapolis area were invited to toy giveaways, but the project quickly grew, and by the next year, went to communities around the state. This is the first year visiting Auburn.
“We wanted to do something in the outlying cities around the state,” she said. “We decided to take our own ‘toy sleigh’ and go around the state.”
Timmerman appointed new Noble Commissioner
ALBION — Noble County’s newest commissioner is a political outsider with extensive experience as a small business owner.
A caucus of Noble County Republican Party precinct committee chairs on Monday selected Gary Timmerman, 63, of Avilla, to serve as the county’s District 1 representative. It is Timmerman’s first run for public office.
District 1 Commissioner Dave Dolezal died in November after just winning re-election to office.
Timmerman was sworn in following Monday’s caucus by state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City. Timmerman will finish out Dolezal’s current term, then will serve for the next four years.
“I’m not a politician,” Timmerman said. “I’m a public servant.”
Kendallville police chief announces candidacy as the city’s next mayor
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s police chief is the first candidate to announce he’d like to be the city’s next mayor.
Thursday Police Chief Lance Waters announced he will seek the Republican nomination for mayor in 2023.
Waters is the first candidate to officially launch a run after Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced Nov. 10 that she would not seek a sixth term as mayor.
“I don’t consider myself a politician,” Waters said, “But I have been in public service, in one form or another, for 30 years. I look forward to the opportunity of serving Kendallville in a new capacity.”
Waters has worked closely with the mayor after he was appointed by Handshoe as police chief in April 2020 following the retirement of longtime chief Rob Wiley.
Waters has been with the Kendallville Police Department for 22 1/2 years.
