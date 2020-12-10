ROCHESTER, New York — Alexis Ohman of Huntertown has been named to the Nazareth College dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
A student's grade-point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and the student must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean's list at Nazareth.
The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a suburb of Rochester, New York, supports 2,200 undergraduates and 700 graduate students.
