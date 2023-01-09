Several arrested over the weekend by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cyra J. Bates, 27, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael A. Cottman, 55, of the 400 block of North Ridge Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on Fox Lake Road at South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austim M. Ellenberger, 32, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, arrested in the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony identity deception.
• Daniel E. Gonzalez, 38, of the 7600 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Charlene M. Lingo, 31, of the 7800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tyler J. Medford, 19, of the 5700 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested in the 900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Maggie A. Miller, 42, of the 200 block of Booth Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Levi L. Pifer, 33, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested at the jail on charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Justin J. Pitchellis, 40, of the 800 block of Apple Hill Way, arrestsed at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Austin B. Rutherford, 21, of the 1600 block of Deffield Street, Pittsburgh, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving and felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Shane R. Sowards, 54, of the 400 block of South Darling Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• David C. Steller, 42, of the 700 block of Ball Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on Williams Street at Harcourt Road on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany N. Wilkins, 28, of the 2000 block of Ontario Circle, Fort Wayne, arrested on interstate 69 at the 353 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.