Sometimes, seeing how other couples are planning their weddings can help you making decisions while you start to put together your special day.
Check out these statistics from the research company, The Wedding Report.
• 41.5% of couples moved their 2020 weddings to 2021.
• 7% are or have canceled altogether (some likely married but canceled the full event).
• 46% of couples are cutting their budget by an average of 31%.
• 58% of couples are cutting their guest count by an average of 41%.
• 2021 is seeing a surge of 650,000 weddings, bringing the total number of weddings to 2.77 million versus a normal year of about 2.12 million.
• Spending will be reduced in both budget and guest counts. 2021 average spending will be about $21,600, resulting in a total market of $60 billion.
What these stats mean for youPrepare now. Depending on where you live and the current demand for weddings, it may be tough to secure a venue. If you’re planning on getting married in 2021 or 2022, you may have to get creative with your venue space, especially if more traditional space options are booked out for many months. Call around and start your planning process early on. That way you’re able to overcome any scheduling issues due to the pent-up demand for ceremonies and receptions.
Enjoy engagement. According to data from TheKnot.com, two out of every three couples said they felt stressed during the planning process in 2020. Another 54 percent felt uncertain, and nearly half of all respondents reported that they were overwhelmed. As difficult as it may be, experiencing a wedding date delay can be a great excuse to enjoy your engagement for a longer period of time. Take local trips with your love and find new ways to spend time together. You just might find you’re closer than ever as your wedding gets closer.
Be flexible. If your reception is in a region where you anticipate more events than usual around the time of your planned date, consider alternative days of the week. Top-preferred vendors could potentially be available during these dates. With a little flexibility, you could land great venues and vendors for your special day, even during such an uncertain, high-demand time for couples getting married.
