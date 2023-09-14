Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Hollie S. Richter, 35, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael A. Sanders, 63, of the 1500 block of Highway 1103, Cornettsville, Kentucky, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
