Boys basketball scoring leaders
Athlete Points scored Years active
1. Craig Lake 1,090 1981-82 to 1983-84
2. Charlie Ross 1,071 1968-69 to 1970-71
3. Tyler Delauder 970 2003-04 to 2006-07
4. Austen Brow 929 2008-09 to 2011-12
5. Preston “P.J.” Dean 908 2011-12 to 2014-15
6. Dave Miller 904 1969-70 to 1971-72
T-7. Voyle “Buddy” Hartleroad 824 1992-93 to 1994-95
T-7. Brian Nuttle 824 1992-93 to 1994-95
9. Bruce Strock 818 1987-88 to 1989-90
10. Mike Lentz 798 2000-01 to 2003-04
11. Cade Willard 796 2013-14 to 2016-17
12. Mike Mack 747 1996-97 to 1999-2000
13. Josh Lentz 737 1993-94 to 1995-96
14. Tom DePriest 727 1981-82 to 1983-84
15. Gary Rinard 722 1977-78 to 1979-80
16. Brad Beard 706 1984-85 to 1986-87
17. Jacob Thompson 704 2013-14 to 2016-17
18. Scott Cline 698 1987-88 to 1989-90
19. Cedric Hollabaugh 687 2003-04 to 2006-07
20. Dave Kandel 677 1975-76 to 1976-77
