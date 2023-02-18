Smaltz’s livestreaming bill passes Indiana House 86-9
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by state Representative Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, that would require public meetings to be livestreamed and archived has passed the Indiana House of Representatives.
The bill passed out of the House Tuesday with 86 votes in favor and nine against, according to beta.iga.in.gov/legislative/2023/bills/house/1167.
In addition to Smaltz, the legislation had the support of local representatives, including David Abbott, R-Rome City, District 18 and Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, District 80. Denny Zent, R-Angola, was excused in the vote.
The bill was co-authored by Abbott and Reps. Jim Pressel, R-District 20 and Doug Miller, R-District 48.
It now moves to the Indiana Senate, where it is sponsored by Sens. James Buck, R-Kokomo, District 21; Mike Gaskill, R-Anderson, District 25 and Tyler Johnson, R-Grabill, District 14.
Smaltz’s bill would require executive and fiscal bodies of state and local agencies and school boards to livestream their meetings on public accessible platforms and archive the recordings with links to agendas and minutes.
“Hoosiers deserve to know what their government is doing with their tax dollars,” Smaltz said in a statement. “Not everyone has the ability to attend public meetings in person, so having the ability to watch online any time provides a higher level of transparency and that also boosts accountability.
“Our ability to record public meetings and provide access to information is easier than ever,” he said. “All levels of government should want to demonstrate and be accountable to what they’re doing for their communities.”
Mayor Handshoe delivers final State of the City address
KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe shuffled on her feet, her gaze averted, doing her best to hold in the emotion as she received a standing ovation to close out her final State of the City address.
After 20 years, Thursday was the last time Handshoe will stand before the Kendallville faithful and recap the year behind and the year ahead.
In a retrospective spanning back the two decades of her service as mayor, attendees at the 2023 Mayor’s Breakfast at Cobblestone Golf Course got a glimpse of just how much their city has changed under her leadership.
The five-term mayor opted not go after a sixth four-year term due to her health and the demands of the job.
“I stand before you today, humbled by all of the support and help I’ve received along my journey. Our outstanding employees and department heads have helped make it all possible. I’ve used the Marine Corps philosophy of surrounding oneself with people that make you look good and I think I have,” Handshoe said in her closing remarks, drawing laughs from the large crowd present.
That being said, Handshoe’s job in office is not done yet and Thursday’s State of the City speech followed a familiar pattern as the mayor recapped 2022’s financial, developmental and department accomplishments.
Kendallville closed out 2022 with $25.3 million in total funds, a balance Handshoe has worked to grow over two decades from just about $5 million in the bank when she first took office.
“Our strong position didn’t happen by accident. The frugal approach we have taken through the years has provided us the flexibility sometimes needed in addressing financial matters such as matching grants and funding significant projects,” she said.
The city’s seen growth that, while not anything like the state’s urban and suburban areas, has outpaced many rural communities and Noble County as a whole. The city’s assessed value increased by $30.4 million to $473 million overall, while the 2020 Census showed Kendallville’s population topping 10,000 residents to 10,205, while the county as a whole saw slightly negative growth over the past decade.
“Thank you for giving me the chance and believing in me all those years ago. I feel so blessed to call Kendallville my home,” Handshoe said to close her last State of the City.
The crowd rose to its feet in applause.
Steuben Trails to launch master planning effort
ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails is getting ready to launch a new master plan initiative aimed at expanding trails throughout the four corners of Steuben County.
Not to be confused with the Poka-Bache Connector trail, the Steuben County Trails Board of Directors has announced its intentions to further explore adding 60 miles or more of trails throughout the county.
The goal of the master planning effort is to connect a variety of trail systems already established in Steuben County so residents and visitors can further enjoy the lakes, scenery and communities located throughout Steuben County.
“It’s been well documented that trails and greenways can provide positive health and economic benefits within a community,” said John Longenecker, president, Steuben County Trails. “What’s becoming more apparent is that employers are putting further emphasis on the quality of life available within the communities they wish to invest in or even relocate to.
“Adding or expanding trail access is a key component of what can help the Steuben community continue to grow and further become a destination where people not only want to visit, but also live and raise their families.”
The effort kicks off this month with a public workshop to gather input from citizens and community advocates county-wide to ensure the master plan is reflective of trail needs and desires throughout all Steuben County.
Community members are encouraged to attend an open forum on Thursday, Feb. 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. building at 903 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The forum will be open until 8 p.m. with interactive stations seeking public input and guidance on trail planning and development.
DeKalb County Council approves highway department funding method
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council is keeping the ball rolling on a new DeKalb County Highway Department facility after approving the method by which it will be funded Tuesday.
The council voted to approve a bond issuance for the project that is income-tax backed, with the option to use property tax backing if Economic Development Income Tax funds are depleted.
The motion, made by Councilman William Van Wye and seconded by Councilman Robert Krafft, set a bond term of 15 years, with an option of a 10-year payoff. The final determination of 10- or 15-year term will be decided after analysis of hard numbers, according to the motion.
The new DeKalb County Highway Department will be located on Waterloo’s east edge off of U.S. 6. It has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.749 million and will replace the department’s outdated facility on Auburn’s Ensley Avenue.
The project includes five buildings: an existing office and new truck shop, a parking garage, non-heated storage, salt barn and fuel station.
FCI Construction will build the facility using the “build, operate, transfer” delivery system.
Toward the approximately $8.8 million budget, $1.25 million would come from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, $300,000 from the EDIT fund and $525,000 from the county general fund, financial consultant Jeff Peters reminded the council.
Miller Poultry gives Valentine baskets to nursing home residents
ANGOLA — Miller Poultry delivered almost 200 hand-made Valentine’s Day baskets Tuesday for area nursing homes residents.
They presented baskets to the residents of Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola and Orchard Point in Kendallville.
“We decided to hand make all of these here for the residents of Northern Lakes, and after this we are going to another nursing home in Kendallville,” said Jalaine Hinman, Miller Poultry’s director of human resources.
For this Valentine’s Day, the Miller Poultry team handmade heart-shaped boxes, painted them and decorated them with stickers and ribbons and filled them with stuffed toys, such as teddy bears, monkeys and others.
The total number of the boxes was about 180, which allows to give a gift to every resident in the nursing homes visited. Northern Lakes Administrator Dee Smallman said that they were notified of the planned visit and the donation of Valentin
