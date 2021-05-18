AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 97 cases in the first 18 days of May, an average of 5.4 per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Tuesday’s new patients include one in the 21-30 age group, one between ages 31-40 and two between 41 and 50 years old.
The new patients bring the total to 4,346 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 495 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 736,480 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,090 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from Monday. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,457,544 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,454,998 on Monday. A total of 10,208,588 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites. Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics.
A mobile vaccination clinic will be held this week at the First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive, Columbia City. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
As of Tuesday, a total of 4,854,635 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,527,727 first doses and 2,326,908 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
