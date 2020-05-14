AUBURN — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, remembered and honored injured and fallen veterans this spring.
At the March meeting, member Karen Bash presented details about her father’s service in World War II and displayed his Purple Heart. During the month of May, members noted the 75th anniversary of VE Day and during Memorial weekend will honor the fallen.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military award presented to American service members. It recognizes soldiers who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.
The award was created by the Continental Army in 1780, when it was called the Fidelity Medallion. It was presented to three officers and never bestowed again. Instead, it became a commemorative distinction. In its place, George Washington designed an award in the form of a cloth purple heart called the Badge of Military Merit. It was given to soldiers who displayed “instances of unusual gallantry in battle” or to those who showed “extraordinary fidelity.”
At first, the Purple Heart was given only to officers, but subsequently it was awarded to enlisted men, a tradition that continues. According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been given to soldiers for their service since 1782.
Involving the Washington Commission of Fine Arts, in 1932, Army General Douglas MacArthur worked with Elizabeth Will, an army heraldic specialist, to redesign the medal in commemoration of the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. It was modernized, and the new design exhibits a bust and profile of Washington.
A few years later, in 1944, during World War II, MacArthur was the first service member to receive the modern day Purple Heart for his service in the Philippines. President John F. Kennedy is the only president who has received a Purple Heart. He received his after a Japanese destroyer hit his patrol boat near the Solomon Islands.
Bash’s father, John Gilbert, served in World War II with the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Company B. During intense fighting, a wounded Gilbert lay in a ditch in Udenbreth, Germany, while his fellow soldiers were lifted over him, soaking him with blood from their wounds. For his service and injuries, Gilbert was given a Purple Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.