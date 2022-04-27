TODAY
PREP BASEBALL
Central Noble at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Harlan Christian, 5 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at Homestead, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Eastside at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Central Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
East Noble vs. DeKalb at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Eastside and Westview at Churubusco (Eel River), 4:30 p.m.
West Noble and Hamilton at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Fremont and Prairie Heights at Garrett, 4:45 p.m.
Goshen at Central Noble (Cobblestone), 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North (Maple Grove), 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BASEBALL
NECC Tournament Semifinals
Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
NECC Tournament Championship Game at Fremont or Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Angola (Boys and Girls) and Garrett girls at New Haven Relays, 4:45 p.m.
Eastside, Garrett, Churubusco, Prairie Heights, Westview and West Noble boys at Central Noble Invite, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Adams Central Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Wabash, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Prairie Heights at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Churubusco and Hamilton at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 4:45 p.m.
