LAGRANGE — A Cedar Lake woman, whose property had been deemed by the LaGrange County Code Enforcement office to violate the public nuisance ordinance got a break after county officials learned she brought in a dumpster and was cleaning up her property.
Gerri Hydorn, 6930 North C.R. 320E Howe, has been accruing a $100 fine each week her Cedar Lake property was considered in violation of the county ordinance. Neighbors had complained about old furniture and other debris that had been piling up at around her home.
LaGrange County Code Enforcement officer Bill Stewart told the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning that Hydron brought in a dumpster and has been cleaning up her property, and as a show of good faith by the county, he recommended that the fine against Hydron be frozen as he reassesses the case against her.
“She getting the place cleaned up,” he said.
Hydron’s fine now stands at $1,300 and could be amended or forgiven by the commissioners if they see that she has cleaned up her property. Stewart started meeting with Hydron in February in an attempt to get her to start removing the debris from her property.
In other matters, the commissioners voted to extend the emergency ordinance that allows them to limit people from entering county buildings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They also heard from a representative of the LaGrange County Fair Board, asking the county for $52,000 to help support the annual county fair and LaGrange County 4-H program.
Tammy Kauffman, the fair board representative, told the commissioners this year’s fair will be different than anything anyone has seen in the past, but assured the commissioners the fair board is working closely with officials at Purdue University to ensure this summer’s version of the fair is as safe as possible.
The fair has been trimmed back, eliminating the grandstand shows, the midway and food vendors. 4-H members will still bring their animals to the fairgrounds for shows, but those 4-H members will only be allowed to bring those animals to the fairgrounds on the day of their show, and all animals must go back home at the end of the day.
Kauffman told the commissioners the fair board is working to make as many events as possible virtual.
The commissioners also approved an ordinance allowing them to make a preliminary payment of $5,825 to e-Gov, an Indianapolis based IT firm selected to build a new county website. The advanced payment is 30 percent of the total cost of building that new website. Typically, the county doesn’t pay in advance for services, but the contract it signed with eGov calls for an advance payment of 30% just to get the project started. The website is expected to be completed and up and running by the year’s end.
Ben Parrish, the LaGrange County Highway Superintendent, opened four bids for road salt. Parrish was permitted to study those bids and will return for the commissioners July 6 meeting with a final recommendation.
