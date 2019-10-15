LAGRANGE — Westview Jr./Sr. High School will hold its Parent/Teacher Conferences on Monday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct.22, starting at 4 p.m.
All parents are encouraged to attend their student’s conference. Report cards will be handed out at this time. Report cards not picked up during conferences will be mailed to parents.
For more information, call 768-4146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.