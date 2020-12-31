ANGOLA — When Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came to town the night after Thanksgiving, children from throughout the area had the opportunity to deliver letters to Santa.
Numerous letters were delivered, some with just names that Santa could hopefully check off from his naughty and nice list, and others with complete addresses or phone numbers or emails that would help Santa’s elves track people down.
Members of the Downtown Coalition, working with the Angola Meijer store and The Herald Republican, decided to have a contest to judge some of the best letters.
Working with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who really did have input, a couple letters emerged as winners of this last-minute contest. The two winners will receive Meijer gift cards, both for $25.
Some of the letters were very thoughtful and some were humorous. Many of the letters had confirmation on whether the children had been naughty or nice.
A letter from a boy named Lucas said, “I know I have made some bad choices, but I’ll do better soon. I promise I will be better to my sister. I will do better to clean my room.”
Hudson Manahan was good, of course, and he had a reminder to Santa that he wanted a Lego baseball field. The one he didn’t get last year, “because last year, no hard feelings, you, you ... forgot. Like I said, no hard feelings. The rest, nothing, just surprise me.”
One of our winners, Quinn Fellers, from Montpelier, Ohio, was also covering all of his bases when, in a post script, he mentioned that “I may have some more presents I can’t think of.”
In the event none of this worked, Quinn also had a backup plan: He placed a letter to Santa under the family Christmas tree.
Another youngster promised to be good, and apparently had help from a parent on the penmanship.
“I will work REALLY hard on being good ALL day. I will play games without whining and play with Lucas nicely. I like LOTS of stuff.” When it came to the list, it was not very readable.
As one might guess, there were a few children who were angling for pets. One asked for a fish. Another asked for a “real” horse.
Lily Hoff, Angola, one of the winners, promised she would take care of a dog if Santa brought one to her.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also weighed in on their favorites in an email sent to The Herald Republican (yes, they use email):
• “This year my family is awesome and also, I have been a good boy…..” ps. Hope you and the reindeer are doing great. Carson”
• “ ,,,I am thankful for my Elk Moose….I can’t wait to leave you milk and cookies.” Cohen”
• “I’ve been on the naughty list most of the year = but I’m getting better. Everyday is a struggle, if I’m really being honest. Just in case, you move me to the nice list by Christmas, I would like the following….” Lyndsay (note: handwriting looks very suspicious — like maybe Mom wrote it ... lol)
• “Thank you for all the gifts from last year … be sure to bring an extra stocking for our new cat … p.s. Don’t forget the real reason for the season.” Peter
• “p.s. I think I love Ms. Claus”
The Clauses wrote to replies to children who gave their addresses.
“This was just great fun,” said Colleen Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Everyone involved in this year’s Christmas activities in the downtown are hoping everything will be back to normal next year, with actual visits with Santa instead of the drive-though arrangement that was held at the Steuben Community Center with the blessing of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
