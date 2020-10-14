ANGOLA — When Alicia van Ee took over as chief environmental health specialist at the Steuben County Health Department, it would only be 18 months later that a pandemic would strike, dealing the world a blow that hasn’t been seen in a century.
When the first cases started hitting the United States, it was right about the time that van Ee turned 30.
A few weeks after she celebrated three decades on earth, van Ee would be standing in the lobby of Angola City Hall with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s chief of staff and other hospital officials, elected Angola and Steuben County officials and Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman, facing the assembled media to talk about how this community was going to do battle with COVID-19.
Just like when she goes before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners with proposals or stands at the dais to request funds from the Steuben County Council, she was cool as a cucumber. She laid out what her office would be doing as Steuben County health officials informed the public on how it was going to deal with this public health crisis.
Calm, unassuming and relatively soft spoken, this woman who came to Steuben County government to serve in one of the many important environmental health specialist roles was now in charge. She had to lead the health department and coordinate pandemic responses with numerous agencies in Steuben County.
There was a plan for that.
“It was called the pandemic influenza plan in relation to the avian bird flu and also to H1N1, so it kind of had a little bit of surveillance on both migratory birds and H1N1, but we took it and actually changed it and made it a pandemic, epidemic response plan. We just removed the influenza part of it and made it more generic because after looking at everything we did,” van Ee said, “this plan was to particular to influenza.”
Van Ee will admit as freely as perhaps anyone that no one expected a pandemic to hit the country the way in which it has. Her office is loaded with plan after plan to deal with public health crises. No one ever expects to happen, but this time, it did.
“I have plan after plan after plan after plan,” van Ee said. “It’s tedious but it’s something we do to protect the community. We don’t have a choice. It’s something we have to look at.”
As the pandemic approached and the Health Department pulled out its most applicable plan, not only was it too specific to flu, but the technology it employed was out of date. It talked about use of cassette tapes, for example.
“It was no longer applicable to what was going on,” van Ee said.
For example, one of the directives dictated doing a radio broadcast. That’s no longer effective, she said, when she could just as easily blast out emails to hundreds of people to get the word out about what was happening and the measures that the public needed to take in order to stay safe.
As it was coming down, as the novel coronavirus was starting to take hold in the United States, there was fear and uncertainty. As it unfolded and the Health Department and its partners went to work, van Ee said, she learned that the Steuben County community was willing to listen, for the most part, and able to take as many measures as possible to stay healthy and limit the spread of COVID-19.
“I learned that we as a community are resilient. People are willing to listen at the local level, but when we have so much information that is being shared at the state and federal level it is really confusing,” she said.
There were so many messages early on that the public was having a difficult time absorbing what was pertinent to them locally. There were hotspots and people we dying in droves, yet in Steuben County, early on, case counts were low and deaths were few.
Probably the most difficult task for the Health Department was getting personal protective equipment, even though it had built up a stockpile prior to the pandemic.
“We had to rely on the state of Indiana and the federal government to provide PPE for us even though we had a stockpile,” van Ee said.
That came from lessons learned from H1N1 when the county didn’t have an abundance of PPE available.
“We actually had a stockpile that was considerable compared to what others had,” she said. “We made it. It was concerning, it was scary a little bit in the beginning right before we shut down in March.”
She was seeing shipments of PPE get diverted elsewhere when there was a need with local healthcare providers.
If nothing else, it pointed out how important it was to work together, to collaborate with others.
“We as a health department cannot exist by ourselves, we would never last. We need our leadership here at the county level, we need our leadership in our communities, we need our health partners, our health services, our mental health, our long-term care facilities. There were so many groups that had specialized needs,” van Ee said. “We cannot be in charge of all of that so collaborating together and doing a pandemic response collectively with the emergency manager of our county (Randy Brown), made it so much easier, so much more detail oriented.”
Through the Health Department and Steuben County Emergency Management the county was able to act as a clearing house for resources in the community.
“It was almost a barter system. I had never dealt with something like that before,” van Ee said.
When government shut down, the Health Department continued working because of the pandemic, even though some workers were not involved and thus sent home.
Through it all, van Ee said, it brought the department together as a unit.
“We meshed very well,” she said, giving her staff much credit for the department’s ability to perform in the face of the pandemic.
Even though county government was shut down for the longest time, there many functions that were still being carried out. For example, builders were still active and needed letters of non-objection in order to be able to build a house.
Though you couldn’t get into the Steuben Community Center, many different departments ended up receiving communication from the outside world through the tax payment drop box. Treasurer Missy Bixler would actually collect materials from the box then distribute the information throughout the Community Center.
Various communications with builders would be mailed out. Septic inspections still occurred. You just couldn’t get into the Health Department.
“We were doing normal business as much as possible. We were also doing pandemic response as well from this department, so we tried to keep this area as safe as possible and everybody as healthy as possible,” van Ee said.
Throughout the early going of the shutdown, when the Health Department was inundated with data and information from numerous sources, it was hectic, people didn’t leave their desks and there were some tense moments.
To keep calm, van Ee would take walks to calm her nerves, even though she often appears to be on an even keel.
“Everyday I would get up and take a walk because the well being of the county; I’m very passionate about what I do and I don’t want to fail anyone. I drive to succeed. That’s just my nature.”
She might freak out, she says, but she doesn’t like it to show.
“A pandemic is not what you’d expect, 2020, you didn’t expect it to happen, but it happened. Yeah, I freak out a lot, but I don’t show that, because if I freak out then other people are going to freak out and that kind of energy just transfers forward,” van Ee said.
When she gives reports to, say, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners or the Board of Health, she tries to remain calm, give the facts as she knows them and let her audience come to their own conclusions.
Before joining the Steuben County Health Department in 2017, van Ee worked in a couple other positions outside of the health field. She was hired by former Chief Environmental Health Specialist Kris Thomas, to whom van Ee praises for preparing her to grow into the top slot in the Health Department.
Van Ee is a 2013 graduate of Western Michigan University where she earned bachelors degrees in geography and political science. Someday she might pursue a law degree or some other advanced degree.
This past summer, thanks to COVID-19, van Ee got to see her wedding dreams get dashed by the pandemic. Her bridal shower was spent hiking trails in southern Ohio.
Four days ago, van Ee was to marry. And while the planned ceremony was set aside due to the pandemic, she still was able to have her memorable big day, just scaled back a bit. OK, quite a bit.
