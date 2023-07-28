Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Charles R. Adams, 35, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 450W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 25, of the 300 block of Beeashin Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Christine A. Miller, 32, of the 100 block of South C.R. 325W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Timothy R. Miller, Jr., 30, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and failure to appear in court.
• Billy J. Moore, 61, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and on a fugitive warrant.
