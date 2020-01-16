Prep Football IFCA Region 3 All-State team announced
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its 2019 region all-star teams, and multiple area players made the cut.
East Noble’s Bailey Parker (QB), Hayden Jones (WR) and Alex Manns (OL) all made the team on offense, as well as DeKalb’s Hoyt Stafford (C) and Tylar Pomeroy, Angola’s Kyle Trick (OL) and Churubusco’s Jake Fulk (RB).
On defense, the Barons’ Landon Miller (ILB), West Noble’s Josh Gross (OLB/SS) and Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway (at-large) were honored.
East Noble defensive coordinator Ryan Robertson was named as an all-state assistant coach for 2019.
Prep Swimming EN teams down Snider
KENDALLVILLE — Both East Noble teams won duals over Snider Wednesday night at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The Knight girls prevailed 124-54 while the EN boys outscored the Panthers 112-66.
In the girls’ meet, Delaney Dentler (50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Corinne Wells (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) won two events each for the Knights. Paige Anderson won the 500 freestyle, and Samantha Richards was first in diving.
East Noble took first in all three relays with Dentler, Anderson, Richards and Aiva Wilson in the 200 medley relay; Richards, Wilson, Rachel Weber and Wells in the 200 freestyle relay; and Dentler, Anderson, Weber and Wells in the 400 free relay.
In the boys’ meet, the Knights had event wins from Nathan Richards in diving, Jack Bolinger in the 200 IM, Ryan Wells in the 500 free and Kyler Corbin in the 100 backstroke.
EN won the 200 medley relay with the team Corbin, Sam Sibert, Wells and Austin Fortman. The Knights were first in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Wells, Fortman, Owen Chambers and Corbin.
Prep Wrestling Knights top Chargers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated West Noble 47-31 on Wednesday night at the Big Blue Pit.
On Tuesday in Ligonier, West Noble celebrated senior night with a 39-30 victory over LaVille. Jose Mata clinched the non-conference dual win for the Chargers by winning his match in overtime.
Seniors Kyler Brown, Shayne Tierney and Tristan Sherman won their final home matches for West Noble. The Chargers also had match victories from Landon Roy, Jose Cervantes and Jeramyah James.
On Monday in Kendallville, East Noble lost to New Haven 56-24 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual.
Churubusco’s Wicker earns 100th career win
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco senior Reese Wicker earned his 100th win in his prep wrestling career Tuesday as the Eagles defeated Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference dual.
Prep Gymnastics Knights edge Warsaw
WARSAW — East Noble won a close dual over Warsaw Tuesday night, 91.925-91.25.
Knight Miah Hudson was all-around medalist with 34.35. She placed alone in first on three apparatuses, scoring 9.15 on the floor exercise, 8.5 on the balance beam and 8 on the uneven bars. She tied for first on the vault with Tiger Daylen Turner at 8.7.
East Noble’s Jenna Zabona was second on both the floor (8.875) and the beam (7.3).
The Knights had some girls compete on the junior varsity. Leading scores were from Shelbi Pfeiffer on the floor (6.95) and the beam (5.55) and Nevaeh Wolf on the vault (7.3).
East Noble 91.925, Warsaw 91.25
Vault: 1t. Hudson (EN) and D. Turner (W) 8.7, 3. Purvis (W) 8.5, 4t. Blackburn (EN) and Bugg (W) 8.3, 6t. Stephens (EN), Pfeiffer (EN) and Davies (EN) 7.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. Hudson (EN) 8, 2. D. Turner (W) 7.4, 3. Purvis (W) 7.3, 4. Bugg (W) 6.6, 5. Blackburn (EN) 5.7, 6. Stephens (EN) 4.
Balance Beam: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.5, 2. Zabona (EN) 7.3, 3. D. Turner (W) 7.1, 4. Blackburn (EN) 7.05, 5. Davies (EN) 7, 6. Purvis (W) 6.95.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hudson (EN) 9.15, 2. Zabona (EN) 8.875, 3. D. Turner (W) 8.85, 4. Blackburn (EN) 8.65, 5. Purvis (W) 8.15, 6. Davies (EN) 7.9.
All-Around: 1. Hudson (EN) 34.35, 2. D. Turner (W) 32.05, 3. Purvis (W) 30.9, 4. Blackburn (EN) 29.7.
Youth Gymnastics Howe’s Bowdish competes in Indy meet
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrah Bowdish of Howe took part in the Indiana Judges Cup, which took place Dec. 6-8 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Bowdish, an Xcel Platinum level gymnast, placed third in her grouping on the vault with a score of 9.15. She was fourth in the floor exercise with 9.4 and sixth all-around with 35.075. She also scored 8.6 on the balance beam and 7.925 on the uneven bars.
Bowdish trains at Tri-State Gymnastics in Angola.
College Basketball Big run lifts Thunder men to MIAA victory
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team won 75-61 over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Adrian Wednesday night.
The Thunder trailed by as many as eight points early before going on a 24-4 run in the first half.
Langston Johnson had 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first 20 minutes for Trine (9-5, 3-0 MIAA). He also grabbed five rebounds.
Kendallville freshman Brent Cox had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots for the Thunder. Marcus Winters added 10 points, seven assists, six boards and four steals.
Jordan Harris had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2). Sophomore Caleb Ballentine, an Eastside High School graduate, played 15 minutes off the bench and grabbed two rebounds.
