LEO-CEDARVILLE — After thunderstorms halted football games across northeast Indiana Friday night, Leo turned out Saturday to shut out Bellmont 42-0 for a homecoming victory. The Lions put up 413 total yards of offense in their most explosive game of the season so far.
Mason Sheron ran for 106 of the Lions’ 367 total rushing yards Saturday, averaging 17.7 yards on six carries and scoring two touchdowns in the win. Peyton Wall, Owen Lantz, Dallen Wirtz and Peyton McHale each ran in a touchdown as well.
Quarterback Jackson Barbour threw the ball just two times, completing both of his passes for 27 yards, while Cameron Roach connected with one of two targets for 19 yards. Cameron Livingston led the receiver corps with a 19-yard catch on the afternoon.
Defensively, the Lions earned six tackles for a loss of yards, and DJ Allen led the team with four solo tackles. Leo limited the Braves’ Jonathon Wilder to just two completions on five passes for only nine yards total. Bellmont picked up 103 rushing yards with John Ulman recording a team-high 58 yards on 12 touches.
Leo improved to 5-1 on the season Saturday. The team will return to action at Huntington North (2-4) on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 26-7 loss against DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.