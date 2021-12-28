ANGOLA — The following two people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael D. Laisure, 19, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Amber L. Tritch, 33, of the 4600 block of Southeast Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 3200 block of Intertech Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
