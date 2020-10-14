LAGRANGE — LaGrange Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven is the first female county court judge in the four-county northeastern Indiana corner.
A Shipshewana native, Bowen-Slaven established a drug court through the LaGrange County court system that has helped men and women turn their lives around.
A Westview High School graduate, she earned bachelor’s degrees in technical graphics and supervision technology from Purdue University in December 1989 and obtained a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1993. She practiced in Tippecanoe County as a part-time deputy public defender and in private practice in the law office of Marcel Katz until April 1997.
She married Steve Slaven in December 1994 and moved back to LaGrange County. She said she was glad to be close to her parents Steve and Sharon Bowen of Shipshewana and her husband, who works at Suburban Propane in Shipshewana, fell in love with LaGrange County’s quaint atmosphere. Their sons Mitchell, 24, and Mason, 20, are now pursuing their own careers.
Bowen-Slaven started working for Beers Mallers Backs & Salin, based in Fort Wayne, in 1997, concentrating on family law in LaGrange and Fort Wayne.
“I did a little bit of everything,” Bowen-Slaven said. “I learned a lot of municipal law and covered the meetings.”
She thanked mentors that include Steve Adair, who introduced her to elder law.
“I learned so much from him,” she said.
She opened her own law office in 2006 in the historic Brickhouse Inn in LaGrange, built in the 1880s and restored a couple of decades ago by the late Estella Carney.
“I never had any intention to run for judge,” Bowen-Slaven admitted. However, through immersion in the bar association, she found a calling.
“My goal was to make the courtroom open and available,” Bowen-Slaven said. “I firmly believe in due process.”
All people, she said, should be treated alike and respectfully.
She was elected in 2014 and took office Jan. 1, 2015.
After seeing the positive effects of Noble County’s drug court, Bowen-Slaven believed the program would benefit LaGrange County as well. In 2016, she assembled a team that included LaGrange County Prosecutor Greg Kenner, attorneys, public defenders, treatment providers, law enforcement and a pharmacist. After around nine months’ planning, the first defendants entered LaGrange County Drug Court.
The Drug Court Advisory Team oversees the program, meeting weekly. Twenty-six people are currently going through LaGrange County Drug Court.
“It’s treatment based. It’s high accountability, intense supervision,” said Bowen-Slaven. Through rewards and sanctions, people who plead guilty to substance-related crimes can earn their way out of jail and move toward a new beginning. The four-phase program lasts 18 months to three years, starting with an evaluation by an addictions expert.
The first phase is about honesty, said Bowen-Slaven. Participants must learn to change the thought processes that led them to substance abuse.
They are drug screened at least once a week and receive one-on-one counseling. They must get a job and do community service. They work with the LaGrange County Extension Office on budgeting, parenting and other life skills. They set goals and dream dreams.
“We have some really brilliant people in drug court ... from good families,” said Bowen-Slaven. They range from a hard-working Amish-raised father to women who were codependent with men.
Since its inception in July 2017, 45 people have participated in LaGrange County’s drug court program. While 24% were terminated, 75% either graduated or remain actively involved.
“We are very pleased with our success in such a short time frame,” Bowen-Slaven said.
The first graduation ceremony was held in August 2019. A third is planned in December if deemed safe from COVID-19 concerns.
“The coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle for our participants, as you can imagine, however, we are very proud of how they have persevered and have used the recovery strategies that they have learned in the program,” said Bowen-Slaven.
The drug court opportunity brings people together. They bolster each other and learn from each other’s trials and success.
“We unfortunately experienced a death of one of our participants in an automobile accident, which was devastating to all of us,” said Bowen-Slaven.
Along with her heart for healing people through drug court, Bowen-Slaven wants to bring out the natural beauty of the LaGrange County Courthouse.
“It is a true gem,” she said.
She’s led efforts to restore some historic charm to the building, including replacing lighting and remodeling the Superior Courtroom to a more classic style.
