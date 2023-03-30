ALBION — Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel will continue to defend the goal at the college level, signing to play soccer for Bethel University on Wednesday afternoon.
Kiebel tied her own single season shutout record for Cougar girls soccer that she initially set in her first season between the pipes as a junior in 2021. She was a KPC Media Group Co-Prep of the Year this past fall after leading CN to a 10-3-3 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Class 1A Westview Sectional.
Cougar coach Patrick Leffers thought Kiebel elevated her game in her senior season on the pitch.
“I think the energy I bring to the team and my leadership are going to be a big plus,” Kiebel said on Wednesday to WANE television (Ch. 15, Fort Wayne), KPC Media Group’s partner in news.
“The goalie position is its own, so I can’t wait to hold it down.”
Kiebel will join a Bethel program that has consistently improved under coach Jason Freeman since he took over in 2020. The Pilots were 1-12 in 2020, then moved up to 5-14 in 2021 and was 7-8-4 last fall, including 3-5-1 in the Crossroads League.
Bethel started a freshman in goal last season in Jael Schubert.
Along with being an athletic presence in goal, Kiebel’s determination was impactful on the Cougar girls basketball program. She was a four-year varsity regular and led CN to a 26-3 record and a Class 2A semi-state runner-up finish this past season.
Kiebel made a single-season program record 82 three-point shots as a senior. She averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.6 steals per game.
