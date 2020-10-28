As Indiana’s statewide offices go, attorney general sounds pretty glamorous. Simply put, the Indiana attorney general’s office isn’t what a lot of people think it is.
At the federal level, the attorney general, as head of the Justice Department, oversees an array of high-profile, high-stakes law-enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the DEA, the ATF, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Interpol Washington, not to mention the nation’s federal prosecutors and prisons.
Not in Indiana.
Here, as at the federal level and in virtually every other state, the attorney general is the top legal officer. However, in contrast to many other jurisdictions, Indiana does not look to its attorney general as the state’s top crime fighter.
The office is best known for representing the state when the General Assembly veers into constitutional uncertainty; for handling consumer complaints about fly-by-night service providers; and for reconnecting Hoosiers with unclaimed property, such as the contents of long-forgotten safe deposit boxes.
The position currently pays $101,000 a year — almost certainly less than a highly skilled litigator could make in private practice. It seems clear that many of those who have pursued the post have been motivated, at least in part, by the notion that the office is an electoral launchpad — a place where political careers can be tested, fine-tuned and thrust into higher orbits.
Again, not in Indiana — at least not historically. None of the state’s attorneys general has won election to the governor’s office or to the U.S. Senate — or to any other office that might be considered a higher rung on the electoral ladder.
Republicans did not renominate current Attorney General Curtis Hill, so Hoosiers will elect a first-time attorney general on Nov. 3.
The Republican nominee, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, will square off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Weinzapfel. The race features two of the most politically experienced candidates ever to seek the office. Together, the two native Hoosiers have held an impressive assortment of federal, state and local offices — e.g., state representative, Indiana secretary of state, U.S. representative and mayor — and have sought many more.
Todd Rokita
Rokita, 50, grew up in Munster, earned a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville and, subsequently, a law degree from Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. He then worked briefly for U.S. Sen. Dan Coats before setting up a law practice in Indianapolis.
Rokita’s return to the public sector came in 1997, courtesy of an overture from then-Indiana Secretary of State Sue Anne Gilroy. He rose through the ranks, eventually becoming deputy secretary of state. Term limits prevented Gilroy from seeking reelection in 2002, so Rokita ran to succeed her. He defeated Bloomington Mayor John Fernandez in the general election. He won a second term in 2006.
As secretary of state, Rokita emphasized efficiency. He took pride in returning unspent budget allocations to the state’s general fund. In 2010, he bragged that the office was spending less than it did a decade earlier.
“Through the hard work of dedicated professionals, we’re proving that government doesn’t have to spend to survive and doesn’t have to be bloated to be able to provide world-class services to its constituents,” Rokita said in a news release.
Far more controversial was Rokita’s push to make Indiana the first state in the country to require voters to show a government-issued photo ID before entering the polls. Indiana’s law drew various legal challenges, but the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately voted 6-3 to uphold the law, opening the door to similar statutes in more than 30 other states.
Early in 2010, U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer announced that he would not seek a 10th term in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District. The prospect of an open seat in a heavily Republican district prompted no fewer than 13 candidates, including Rokita, to seek the GOP nomination.
Rokita prevailed in the primary with 42% of the vote. Six months later, in the general election, he garnered 68.6% of the vote to win. Rokita was re-elected three times.
Throughout his eight years in Congress, Rokita was one of the most conservative members of the Republican caucus, staking out far-right positions on issues such as abortion, immigration and gun regulation. He played a part in crafting the Every Student Succeeds Act, which, as successor to the better-known No Child Left Behind Act, scaled back the federal government’s involvement in K-12 education, giving states a bigger say in accountability standards.
He championed general aviation — a cause especially near and dear to his heart. Rokita became a licensed private pilot at age 17. He’s a longtime volunteer with Angel Flight, which offers free flights to individuals who must travel to obtain needed medical treatment, and Veterans Airlift Command, or VAC, which transports wounded military personnel, active or retired, for medical or personal reasons.
Not everyone, however, views Rokita as a pure-hearted humanitarian. In virtually every phase of his political career, he has engendered ill will, even among close associates. A 2017 report by the Associated Press portrayed Rokita as a nightmarish boss prone to micromanagement, intimidation, and, when things didn’t go his way, out-and-out temper tantrums.
Rokita’s demeanor came back to haunt him in his fourth and final term in the U.S. House — and in his 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by first-term Democrat Joe Donnelly. In the months preceding the GOP’s Senate primary, Rokita was stung by a series of revelations that were leaked by — or at least confirmed by — fellow Republicans. An AP report noted that despite his frequent rants about “out-of-control” government spending, Rokita had been anything but frugal when it came to publicizing his own accomplishments, especially before elections.
In the 2018 Senate primary, Rokita finished second in a three-way race. The top GOP vote-getter, State Rep. Mike Braun, went on to beat Donnelly in the general election.
In January 2019, for the first time in 22 years, Rokita wasn’t on a government payroll. A month after leaving office, he became general counsel and vice president of external affairs at Apex Benefits, a healthcare-benefits consultancy in Indianapolis.
Jonathan Weinzapfel
Weinzapfel, 54, grew up on a farm in Posey County. He attended Reitz Memorial High School in nearby Evansville and Indiana University in Bloomington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He also holds a master’s degree in liberal studies from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a law degree from IU’s McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
After completing his undergraduate studies, Weinzapfel worked as a sales representative for Indianapolis-based Ei Lilly and Company. In 1990, he became a legislative aide in the office of Frank McCloskey, who, represented Indiana’s 8th Congressional District. Three years later, Weinzapfel began a two-year tenure as public-relations director with Evansville’s Old National Bank.
In 1996, two years after McCloskey lost his congressional seat to Republican John Hostettler, Weinzapfel landed the Democratic nomination for the 8th Congressional District but lost the general election by less than 2 percentage points. Shortly thereafter, Weinzapel joined the administration of then-Gov. Frank O’Bannon — first as a business liaison in the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and later as a deputy commissioner in the Indiana Department of Labor.
Every few years, he has moved from the private sector to the public sector — or vice versa.
In 1999, party officials appointed Weinzapfel to an open Indiana House seat. Weinzapfel was elected in his own right in 2000 and re-elected in 2002. He also maintained a full-time job as an attorney with a law firm in Evansville.
In 2003, Weinzapfel set his sights on the Evansville mayor’s office and ended up winning it by more than 30 percentage points. The outcome of the 2007 mayoral contest was even more lopsided, with Weinzapfel racking up 85% of the vote.
As mayor, Weinzapfel focused on job growth and the revitalization of Evansville’s downtown. The single biggest project completed during Weinzapfel’s tenure was the Ford Center, a $127 million, publicly financed arena in the heart of downtown. Since its opening in 2011, the 11,000-seat facility has hosted sporting events, concerts and conventions.
Oddly enough, the Ford Center is also favorite topic of Weinzapfel’s political opponents. The Republican Attorneys General Association has spotlighted the arena in several news releases suggesting that Weinzapfel put the facility’s construction ahead of constituents’ safety “by emptying money from a fund used for police and fire department equipment.”
For the record, Evansville issued bonds — that is, borrowed money — to pay for the area’s construction. The biggest sources of money to repay the bonds are Evansville’s Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, receipts from Evansville’s casino and a local food and beverage tax.
Weinzapfel announced in January 2011 that he would not to seek a third term as mayor. In 2016, Weinzapfel was rumored to be weighing a gubernatorial bid — at least until John Gregg, who had come within 2.9 percentage points of winning the governor’s office in 2012, made clear that he wanted a rematch.
From 2012 to 2014, Weinzapfel worked for the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, specializing in economic development and municipal consulting. He then spent five years as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Evansville campus. Last November, Weinzapfel became become a partner in the Evansville-based law firm Jones Wallace LLC.
In June, by mail-in voting, Democratic delegates chose Weinzapfel as the party’s nominee for attorney general.
Preserving the Affordable Care Act — or at least pulling Indiana out of the legal battle to abolish it — remains one of Weinzapfel’s top priorities. The other issues highlighted on his campaign website include consumer advocacy, public education and criminal-justice reform. “Our jails are overflowing. Our mental health programs are understaffed and underfunded. Opioids and meth are destroying too many of our families and our communities,” the site says. “We need a strong Attorney General who will work with law enforcement and mental health professionals to ensure that prevention gets as much focus as punishment.”
Rokita, meanwhile, is doubling down on law and order — with a clear emphasis on punishment. His campaign website says that, as Indiana’s secretary of state, he “worked with local law enforcement and prosecutors to track down and bring to justice criminals harming Hoosiers.” It also says he has “kept our elections safe from fraud” and “earned the strongest scores for defending our 2nd Amendment Constitutional freedoms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.