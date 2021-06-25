Brett Bloom, a trained artist with an eye on the environment, began Dirt Wain LLC in 2019.
The company is dedicated to community-scale composting gathering food scraps and turning them into soil. Aptly named, a wain is a large open farm wagon.
“Building community and giving folks a strong sense that they are a part of something important is at the core of Dirt Wain’s mission,” Bloom said.
Communities around Fort Wayne need composting solutions that fit their specific needs. Dirt Wain provides its services to households, condo-associations, unique neighborhood organizations and businesses of various sizes, he added.
Keeping food scraps out of landfills is critical as it saves space, reclaims valuable nutrients, and helps reduce methane emissions, a key driver in the climate crisis. Dirt Wain offers household pickup subscriptions for food scraps and yard waste picked up weekly. They now have three drop-off sites in Fort Wayne, and one in Columbia City.
Bloom has a decades-long commitment to environmental problem-solving. He has formal training as an artist (Bachelor of Arts, Indiana University, Bloomington, 1993; Master of Fine Arts, University of Chicago, 1996).
Bloom considers himself an artist in residence at his own business, by only taking a creative approach to running his business and solving various composting problems and needs, but by dedication to contributing to the visual culture of Fort Wayne to provide the unique sense of place that is increasingly important as the city revives economically and culturally.
Based on rough estimates from the last U.S. Census, an estimated 39,000 tons of food scraps from households are going into the landfill. This has a carbon equivalency of 68,000 car emissions.
“Our dent is close to 125 tons since we started,” Bloom said.
Dirt Wain has built a shed at Salomon Farm Park out of buckets that are no longer food grade and reclaimed wooden pallets.
“The shed is for dropping off food scraps for our subscribers. It has helped generate interest and many conversations about composting,” he added.
“We are still constructing a Compost & Prairie demonstration garden to find multiple ways to make the connections between reclaiming nutrients from your kitchen to repairing and rewilding entire Indiana landscapes. The garden will be open to the public for workshops later this summer,” he added.
“Composting readily lends itself to the cultural approach we take. We are serious about building community around composting and doing our part to heal Fort Wayne. Using art and sculptural approaches to making small buildings has created interest and excitement about what we do and we will continue with new projects in the coming months,” Bloom said.
