Three people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joe R. Hemsoth, 23, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 200 block of Fox Lake Road on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
• James M. Hibbs, 38, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Briam S. Oo, 24, of the 2500 block of Sherborne Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
