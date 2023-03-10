Women’s College Basketball Thunder women fall in Sweet 16 to NYU
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2022-23 season is over for the Trine University women’s basketball team. The No. 15 Thunder fell to New York University, 66-49 Friday afternoon at Transylvania University.
The Thunder finish 23-7.
The Violets’ size proved to be too much for the Thunder: NYU won the battle of the boards, 41-33.
Natalie Bruns had 16 points for NYU, to go along with 13 rebounds for a double-double. Belle Pellecchia added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jenny Walker had 10 points and nine boards.
Sidney Wagner had 18 points to lead all scorers for Trine, to go with five rebounds. Katie Sloneker and Sierra Hinds chipped in with seven points each.
NYU led most of the way in this one after Trine got on the scoreboard first. The Violets led 13-9 at the first stop after getting out to a 13-4 start. They led 22-18 at intermission and 43-29 after three as they began to pull away.
Men’s College Track & Field Thunder’s Gladieux in 60-meter hurdle finals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trine’s Jake Gladieux made it to Saturday’s finals of the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division III indoor nationals on Friday, posting an 8.15 to finish eighth in the prelims and qualify for the finals while wrapping up All-American status.
Gladieux finished one-thousandth of a second ahead of the ninth-place finisher, Josh Sampson of Bethel University (Minn.).
Gladieux will compete in the finals at 11:30 a.m. today.
