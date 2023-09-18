Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christian G. Hidalgo, 23, of the 400 block of North West Street, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated and false identity statement.
• Jessica N. Jones, 31, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Lisa M. Nelson, 35, of the 3600 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 3900 block of South C.R. 150W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Bernabe Perez-Ruiz, 26, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Orland Road near C.R. 425W on a charge misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Ozzie J. Rios Vazquez, 30, of the 7300 block of East 14th Street, Indianapolis, arrested on East Clear Lake Drive at C.R. 875E, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without every obtaining a license.
• Nelson Rodriguez Hernandez, 32, of the 4300 block of West C.R. 135S, arrested on C.R. 150S at Golden Lake Road on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Noelle R. Russell, 53, of the 5800 block of S.R. 252, Martinsville, arrested on U.S. 20 at Metz Road on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant.
• Melissa A. Wickline, 42, of the 1000 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony battery resulting in bodily injury.
