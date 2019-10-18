FORT WAYNE — An appropriation ordinance that would have provided zero interest loans to those who qualify for residential roof replacements narrowly failed in City Council on Oct. 15.
Cindy Joyner, director of community development, and Garry Morr, city controller, were seeking $1.25 million to be appropriated into the 2019 budget. Of that, $1 million was to be divided equally among the four quadrants of the city, and nobody seemed to object to that. However, the $250,000 appropriation to continue a program that supplies interest-free loans to people who need roof repairs became an issue. The program has income ceilings and is geared toward people living anywhere in the city who fall under the income threshold based on family size.
“A lot of times people want to do something but don’t have funds,” Joyner said. She added that roof leaks, when not promptly repaired, can lead to more serious issues such as mold in the house and foundation problems. She said 500 applicants are on a waiting list for the program.
Glynn Hines, D-6th, wanted the $250,000 left in. “We need to focus on neighborhoods that need improvements,” he said. He added that for many of the working poor, their No. 1 asset is their home.
John Crawford, R-at large, said he would prefer that money would go toward fighting the opioid crisis — which he sees as a more pressing issue. “It’s not that we don’t like your idea ... (but) could we use that money better somewhere else?” he said to Joyner.
Both Crawford and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, expressed displeasure that the figure already had been amended out of the budget once before. Jehl said he found it “frustrating the mayor would repropose what we cut.”
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, called the amendment “penny wise and pound foolish” before voting against it.
The five who voted for the amendment were Crawford; Jason Arp, R-4th; Tom Didier, R-3rd; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large. Paddock; Hines; Michael Barranda, R-at large; and Jehl voted no.
The amended appropriation ordinance passed.
In other council business:
• After several years of freezing the salaries of elected officials, City Council gave themselves, the city clerk and the mayor 3% raises for 2020. Next year the mayor’s salary will be $132,451; council members’ salaries will be $22,947; and the city clerk’s salary will be $84,347.
• Council approved ordinances designating two properties as Historic Preservation Districts:
Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., is almost 170 years old. The Rev. Kenneth C. Christmon, senior pastor, told council the church understands the designation might make future renovations more expensive and time-consuming, but its iconic stature in the city is worth the extra effort.
The Arthur Morgan Dodd and Anna Tiffany Dodd House, 4202 Tacoma Ave., is located in Southwood Park. City Historic Preservation Planner Don Orban said the property has “extremely high integrity,” meaning there were very few changes to the home.
