The 2019 calendar year was a momentous one for sports in the Steuben County area. Some of these included postseason runs, records being broken and other memorable events.
Here is a look at the year that was:
1.
Angola volleyball gets monkey off its back
Prior to this fall season, the Angola volleyball team had fallen short in sectional three straight years, all to the Bishop Dwenger Saints, and twice in the sectional final.
It had been 23 years and counting since the program had advanced to the regional round of the state tournament. Until a senior-laden group of Hornets reset the clock with a 3-2 win versus the Saints in the Class 3A Angola Sectional final.
“I’m so happy for this group of girls to finally get over that hump,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said after the sectional final match on Oct. 19. “You can see how much it means to them.”
The Hornets clinched their third straight Northeast Corner Conference championship this year before winning the sectional title. Ball said the sectional win set the tone for future teams in the years to come.
2.
Steury blazes his path to a state podium finish
Everyone knew Angola sophomore cross country runner Izaiah Steury was going to be one of, if not the best, runner in the area leading into this fall. The bigger question was where he would rank amongst a largely senior-leaden field at the state level.
After a 38th-place finish in the state meet as a freshman, Steury blazed to a seventh-place podium finish this season, one of only two underclassmen to finish in the top 10 places.
“A top-10 finish was the goal coming in and he did everything he possibly could to achieve that,” said Angola coach Brad Peterson after the race on Nov. 2. “As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better runner. There’s nothing more he could have done (Saturday). He left it all out there.”
3.
Fremont girls basketball makes run
The 2018-19 season was the epitome of up-and-down for the Fremont girls basketball team. But the Eagles figured everything out at the right time, winning a 1A sectional title before advancing to the regional championship game, where it ultimately fell to the eventual state champions from Michigan City Marquette.
To a man, few, if any, members of that team will tell you they thought they’d end the season as one of the final eight teams in Class 1A, to play in that game with a chance to take down the No. 1 team in the state.
Eagles coach Scott Sprague said after that game, “This group of girls has more heart than maybe any team I have ever coached. They fought, and they accomplished something. You can’t take that away from them.”
It was one of those rare program-changing games, as the Eagles prepared for this current season expecting to get back there again. Time will tell if they’re able to put together an encore.
