KENDALLVILLE — The public parking lot behind west-side Main Street shops between Mitchell and William streets will be getting an upgrade this year to not only make it more attractive but also safer at night.
On Wednesday, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission opened a single bid for patching and paving work in the lot behind storefronts including Hosler Realty, Pizza Forum and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce.
City engineer Scott Derby said he had solicited bids from seven different paving contractors who normally price projects for the city, but Kendallville only received a single return.
Niblock Excavating, a company Kendallville and other Noble County governments work with frequently, submitted the lone bid for the work at $177,955 total.
“It’s patching the numerous bad spots within the existing parking lot, resurfacing then over the top of that, realigning all the parking stalls, restriping all the parking stalls,” Derby said, adding the project also includes installing two new islands with trees and landscaping and moving the light poles into those islands.
The lights in the parking lot will also be upgraded to LEDs, which should make the lot brighter at night, a concern that commission member Carla Lowe and others had raised in the past.
The redevelopment commission would cover $148,485 of that amount, with the remaining $29,470 being paid for by the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety.
Derby said his estimate for the work was about $155,000, but that this was one of the first projects he’s bid out in the current climate which is being impacted by both historically high inflation and elevated crude oil costs due to ongoing disruption in oil trade due to sanctions on Russia, a major world producer, following its invasion of Ukraine.
The cost of the project will be split, with the redevelopment commission funding most of the project out of its tax increment financing funds.
“The parking lot proper, itself, (is) RDC funding and then the alley that directly abuts the parking lot, that will be funded through the city,” Derby explained.
Commission members might have liked to see more quotes, but were satisfied with the price from Niblock and opted to move forward.
“I think everyone agrees it needs to be done,” said commission member Joe Sells, who co-owns Hosler Realty, on of the businesses that backs onto the lot.
“It’s not going to get any cheaper next week if we’re going to do it,” commission President Loren Allen agreed.
Commission members approved the expenditure conditional on the board of works also agreeing to pay its portion. That board meets next on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.