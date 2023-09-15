Nine people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James E. Amstutz, 50, of Lane 840 Snow Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant seeking felony bond revocation.
• Tonya E. Corbin, 34, of the 900 block of Angle Drive, Ashley, arrested in the 200 block of East Wabash Street, Ashley, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jason C. Firestone, 29, of the 3500 block of East C.R. 100N, Fremont, arrested at an undisclosed location on a warrant alleging misdemeanor to appear in court.
• Rachel Followell, 41, of the 4100 block of Hudson Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronnie L. Gipple, 55, of the 400 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lanora J. King, 58, of the 500 block of South 8th Street, Goshen, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jacob D. Peel, 27, of the 600 block of Pine Run, arrested at an unlisted address on a warrant alleging felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Josiah P. Smith, 41, of the 3100 block of East U.S. 20, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rachael D. Witt, 35, of the 17000 block of Eldorado Lane, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear in court.
