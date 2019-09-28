Everyone knows it is important to get a good night’s rest. But how much sleep does a person need? And what happens if they don’t get it?
“Sleep constitutes about 30% of our adult life,” Medical Director for Parkview Health Sleep Centers Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan said.
When we sleep, our bodies store information we’ve collected throughout the day, transfer memories and a host of other “good features that help us function better,” he said.
Much of this happens during rapid-eye movement, or REM sleep, which only constitutes about 20-25% of our total sleep time on average, Devanathan said.
Stage One sleep, which occurs when we first fall asleep, only accounts for about 2-5% of our sleep time. Forty-five to 55% of our sleep is spent in lighter Stage Two sleep, and the remaining 10-15% is spent in deep Stage Three sleep, he said.
The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep nightly, and Devanathan said both quality and quantity are important.
“It’s a very delicately balanced, intricate process that needs to occur night after night after night on a routine basis whether you like it or not,” he said. “Oftentimes if you’re not consistent it’s going to fall into a vicious cycle and you’re not going to catch up enough.”
Lack of sleep affects a variety of functions, said Amanda Watson, DeKalb Health director of the respiratory therapy department and sleep center.
“If you don’t get a good night’s rest throughout the night then you can be very drowsy throughout the day, have a lack of motivation, you can take more naps throughout the day and be very irritable,” she said. “It’s just good to be refreshed by having a good night’s sleep so you can be more alert and active throughout the day.”
Lack of sleep can also affect memory, concentration and mood, Devanathan said.
It can even make certain medical conditions worse, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Cardiopulmonary and Sleep Center Assistant Connie Reed said.
“Sleep apnea, untreated, makes hypertension worse,” she said. “A lot of patients with their high blood pressure that’s uncontrolled, they find that once they get their sleep apnea treated then the medicine works and they can even sometimes take less medicine.”
“Heart disease, hypertension and diabetes are all really complicated by untreated sleep apnea,” Reed added.
Consistency is key, Devanathan said, and the old adage of “catching up” on sleep only goes so far.
“Worldwide, one of the most common reasons for being tired and sleepy is what they call quantitative sleep deprivation. There is a demand for the amount of time you need to be in bed by your body, and if you don’t fulfill that demand it is going to translate into you not functioning well overall. So by reducing the hours, and based on your age, thinking you can wing it, it may not work in the long run,” he said.
